Rapper Rod Wave faces 14 gun and assault charges in Georgia

Florida rapper and singer Rod Wave was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail on Tuesday, according to arrest records.
The 26-year-old, whose real name is Rodarius Green, is facing 14 charges, including aggravated assault, possessing and aiming a gun at someone and criminal damage to property.
Other charges include reckless conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Green was released on bond, totaling $50,000, the same day. All the charges stem from an April 21 incident at Green’s house in Milton.
A police report obtained by The Associated Press describes officers finding luxury cars with bullet holes in them and signs of a break-in at the home. But it does not explain why authorities are now accusing the rapper of several crimes.
Milton police responded to a home in the town north of Atlanta after a 911 report described “a possible domestic disturbance,” police said in a statement. A neighbor had heard yelling and screaming, and saw a woman crying, officers wrote in their initial report.
Officers determined that the call was related to a previously unreported burglary and the discharge of a firearm at the location, police said. They later obtained arrest warrants for Green, who lived there.
“There is no truth to these charges,” Drew Findling, Green’s attorney, said in a statement to the AJC.
“Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”
No further details were shared about his arrest. A representative for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office referred The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to Milton Police Department for more information. Milton Police required an open records request.
Green, a popular melodic rapper, has charted multiple No. 1 albums. “Last Lap,” his most recent LP, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. He last performed in Atlanta in January.
Green’s most recent single, “Sinners,” is the lead single for the soundtrack of the Ryan Coogler hit thriller “Sinners.”
He was arrested in 2022 on a domestic battery charge, which was later dismissed, according to The Associated Press.
An ex-girlfriend had accused Green of entering her home in the Orlando area and choking her while their two children were in another room, according to an arrest warrant. The two had dated for about four years, and the girlfriend told investigators that Green accused her of seeing other men while they were broken up.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
