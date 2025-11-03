Concert Review Paul McCartney dominates stage at first Atlanta show in nearly a decade At 83, the beloved Beatle celebrates extensive career during first of a two-night “Got Back Tour” run at State Farm Arena. Paul McCartney plays to a nearly sold-out State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, taking fans on a hit-filled journey spanning McCartney's decadeslong career. McCartney played for two hours and 30 minutes with a seven-piece band backing him. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

“Why do I have a feeling that we’re going to have a bit of a party tonight?” Paul McCartney asked a sea of shouting fans Sunday night at State Farm Arena. The first of the legendary artist’s two nights of performances in Atlanta was the ultimate party to remember — celebrating one of the most formidable discographies in the history of pop music that included tunes from the Beatles, Wings and his solo portfolio.

"Why do I have a feeling that we're going to have a bit of a party tonight?" Paul McCartney asked a sea of shouting fans Sunday night at State Farm Arena. The first of the legendary artist's two nights of performances in Atlanta was the ultimate party to remember — celebrating one of the most formidable discographies in the history of pop music that included tunes from the Beatles, Wings and his solo portfolio.

At 8:19 p.m., McCartney — with his fist in the air and bass guitar in hand — graced the stage to a packed (but not quite sold-out, with resale tickets still available) crowd. The 83-year-old captivated the audience during his first Atlanta stop in eight years with storytelling, humor and brilliant musicianship that underscored his influential soundtrack. He began the show with "Help!" and "Coming Up," the latter evoking an infectious groove with the addition of a horn section to McCartney's jamming band. The early part of the show hit a high note with Wings' 1974 bluesy rock staple "Let Me Roll It." McCartney took off his suit jacket, switched guitars and became immersed in the stellar instrumentation, including lively keys and drums. He ended the song with a dazzling jam session that transitioned into a snippet of Jimi Hendrix's "Foxey Lady." In his first anecdote of the night, McCartney recalled his introduction to the late rock virtuoso at a London club.

McCartney transitioned to the grand piano for the sweet and subtle “My Valentine,” which he dedicated to his wife, Nancy. Even in his 80s, McCartney’s soft vocals seamlessly matched the song‘s blissfully romantic tone.

The show reached another peak with "Maybe I'm Amazed," arguably McCartney's greatest solo track. His stirring voice, along with his electrifying performance on the keys, encapsulated the faith and survival of love. Later in the show, McCartney took a moment to address his loyal fans, who held signs with messages including "Fans on the run," "We Love John" and "Endless Nana," referencing the Beatles' blockbuster smash "Hey Jude." One longtime fan held a sign that read "140," referring to the number of McCartney shows they've attended. "It's a bit obsessive, isn't it?" McCartney joked.

The show evolved into a folksy groove with "In Spite of All the Danger" and "Love Me Do," and McCartney continued the momentum with the anthemic "Blackbird." He performed the song on a dais without the band, mirroring its poignant intimacy.

McCartney shared that he penned the song, recently covered on Beyoncé's Grammy-winning album "Cowboy Carter, after hearing about the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. He shared a story about the Beatles refusing to play a gig at a segregated venue in Jacksonville, Florida, unless it became integrated. Spoiler alert: It did. "I wanted to write a song that if it ever got to the people going through it in America, then it may give someone hope," McCartney said of "Blackbird." For "Here Today," the track he wrote after the death of former bandmate John Lennon, McCartney continued to perform solo, with his voice cracking at the end. Later in the show, he devoted another song to his Beatles brother George Harrison. McCartney performed "Something" on the ukulele and reflected on the bond he and Harrison shared. The show's unofficial finale featured McCartney at his best, returning to the piano. "Let It Be" prompted fans to wave their cellphone lights across the venue, making the song's themes of hope and patience amid "times of trouble" feel more relevant. "Live and Let Die" featured loud and buoyant pyrotechnics fitting for an epic Fourth of July party.

For “Hey Jude,” the crowd sang along to the chorus while rocking back and forth. For the encore, McCartney returned to the stage waving the American, state of Georgia and LGBTQ+ flags. He concluded Sunday night’s show with “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight” and “The End,” as confetti sprinkled throughout the venue. McCartney played for two hours and 30 minutes without the need of a backing track. Only his commanding voice and the captivating instruments of his seven-piece band, still leaning on the musical excellence that made him a superstar roughly six decades ago. “I knew you were gonna be a great crowd, but this was sensational,” McCartney told the audience. Paul McCartney plays to a nearly sold-out State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)