Georgia Entertainment Scene Like surprises? Local theaters try ‘mystery movie’ nights for a discount You enter the theater not knowing what will pop up on the screen. Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs has launched a "Mystery Movie Monday" for $5. The first one Nov. 10, 2025, featured an upcoming romantic comedy starring Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen "Eternity."

When Sandy Springs resident Logan Holman recently saw a promotion at Springs Cinema & Taphouse for a new Mystery Movie Night, she was immediately intrigued by the pitch: for $5, you enter a theater with no idea what you’re going to see until the film begins. “I like surprises,” said Holman, who joined her her husband Jeff on a Monday date night.

Logan said she was open to any film genre except horror. “If it had been horror,” she said, “we would have walked out and gotten sushi.” Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs held its first Mystery Movie Night on Nov. 10, 2025. What popped up was the fantasy romantic comedy film "Eternity" starring Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen that will be released widely in theaters Nov. 28. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Fortunately, she was happy with the film that popped up on screen: “Eternity,” a fantasy romantic comedy where a character played by Elizabeth Olsen must decide in the afterlife whether to spend eternity with her first love who died in the Korean War (Callum Turner) or the man she was married to for 65 years (Miles Teller). The movie, scheduled for wide release in theaters Nov. 28, was offered to Springs Cinema specifically for a Mystery Movie Night as a way to spread buzz for the film. “Eternity” is a genre that seldom lands in movie theaters anymore.

Brandt Gully, owner of Springs Cinema and Taphouse in Sandy Springs in 2020. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Springs Cinema owner Brandt Gully had already screened “Eternity” and liked it. “This (mystery film) concept has been floating around recently,” Gully told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ve had others approach our film buyer with this idea, but we did not want our first one to be a crappy film. ‘Eternity’ was right up our alley. It’s got star power. It’s got a unique story.” In the end, Gully deemed the experiment a success, selling 100 tickets on two screens, which he said is excellent for a Monday. He said he received seven or eight positive emails from attendees after the screenings. “We enjoyed the experience,” said Jim Squire, a Sandy Springs resident who camewith his wife Donna. “It was a good price for a movie and we liked how friendly and helpful the staff was.”

And the Squires helped the theater’s bottom line by spending $70 on food and drink including chicken quesadillas, funnel cake fries, a tangy tender melt, popcorn and drinks. Gully is willing to try it again with Springs’ next Mystery Movie Night set for Monday, Dec. 15. “I already know what it is and it’s also a movie I really like,” he said. “My goal is for customers to feel like these movies are being curated for them. If we accomplish that, they’ll come back.” Other local theaters are also working the surprise element. Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres holds $6 Marcus Mystery Movie every other Monday, typically the slowest night of the week. It has three theaters in metro Atlanta: Movie Tavern in Roswell and Tucker and Horizon Village Cinema in Suwanee. The only information Marcus provides in advance is whether the film is rated PG, PG-13 or R. “Not even our theatre staff knows which movies will be playing, so it’ll be a surprise for everybody!” the Marcus website notes. (A Marcus spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking additional comment.)

Christopher Escobar, who owns the Plaza and Tara theaters in Atlanta, said he began trying mystery movie nights using older films in early 2023, first with “No Country for Old Men” at the Plaza. “We drop hints on social media as to what it may be in advance,” he said. He considers it a “repeatable idea” but “not a home run” in terms of pulling in regular audiences. The bar at the Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs features more than a dozen local and craft beers on tap, as well as specialty cocktails and wines by the glass or bottle. (Contributed/Jarrod Cecil Photography) Gully has faced multiple challenges since he purchased the Sandy Springs theater from legendary local theater owner George LeFont in 2017 and invested $2.5 million renovating it with plush seats, liquor and beefed up food options.

The pandemic pushed people to streaming services. Movie theaters have yet to recover, with attendance dropping in the United States and Canada from 1.23 billion tickets sold in 2019 to 762 million last year, a drop of 38%. Gully said he tries to come up with creative ways to fill seats. Springs still holds drive-in movies in the parking lot, a successful vestige from the pandemic. He also hosts regular Popcorn & Pajamas screenings to draw families in with films like Jim Carrey’s 2003 live action “The Cat in the Hat.” He attracts women with Movies & Mimosas featuring romcoms like the 1998 Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan classic “You’ve Got Mail.” He recently tried a new concept to draw men dubbed Machorama with “Braveheart,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Dog Day Afternoon.” “We try hard to be ingrained in the community and set ourselves apart from the typical movie theater,” Gully said.