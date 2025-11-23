Arts & Entertainment Donald Glover says he had stroke, heart issue while touring last year The Atlanta rapper/actor canceled ‘New World Tour’ — his last as Childish Gambino — after State Farm Arena show in 2024. Childish Gambino dazzles a sold-out crowd at State Farm Arena in September 2024 in Atlanta. He was hoarse during the show and said he was recovering from the flu, but shortly thereafter he canceled the rest of the tour. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2024)

Donald Glover revealed details behind health issues that caused him to cancel his world tour last year. During a performance at Camp Flog Gnaw (the annual Tyler, The Creator-conceived music festival) in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Emmy and Grammy winner gave fans an update on his absence.

RELATED Kel Mitchell, Renee Montgomery boost Atlanta youth sports in new Nick show “I was doing this world tour, was having lots of fun,” the Stone Mountain native said at the festival, which was also streamed on Amazon Prime Video. “(I) really love seeing you guys out there, and I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’” He added: “The first thing I thought was like, Oh here I am still copying Jamie Foxx (who had a stroke in 2023). That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, I’m letting everybody down. … Everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one.” The artist, formerly known as Childish Gambino, also revealed he broke his foot and had a hole in his heart, requiring surgery that led to him canceling his tour.

Glover began his “New World Tour” last summer, stopping at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 1. During the show, he sounded hoarse and stated he was recovering from the flu. Shortly after, he canceled the entire tour, citing undisclosed medical issues.