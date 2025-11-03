Atlanta Blues Society stays on the beat of bringing blues fans together

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
When Carlin “C-Note” Smith relocated from Kansas City, Missouri, to Atlanta, he was surprised to discover that a city with such a vibrant blues scene had no blues organization.
This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
When Carlin “C-Note” Smith relocated from Kansas City, Missouri, to Atlanta, he was surprised to discover that a city with such a vibrant blues scene had no blues organization.
“There wasn’t an opportunity for people to get together and share their love of the music, so I wanted to provide a kind of forum for that,” he says.
Thirty years later, the Atlanta Blues Society is going strong, with musicians, venues and fans united in a common pursuit: to preserve blues history, promote the music and support the musicians and venues that sustain it. This, of course, is all while having a great time to the tune of quintessential American roots music.
The idea for establishing a blues society in Atlanta grew from Smith’s early exposure to his father’s jazz records and subsequent discovery that the blues formed the foundation not only for jazz music but also for gospel, rock, R&B and hip-hop.
“I thought, ‘Wow, man, this is really cool. It’s part of our life. It’s part of our existence,’” he says. “We cannot forget what this music has done throughout time, and we need to ensure that it’s still here.”
Smith’s interest fueled a desire to learn more, and he began regularly attending blues performances at the Grand Emporium in his hometown. “I was able to be near and hear stories from those musicians that made it all happen — the trials, tribulations and hardships they went through — all for the music that they loved,” he says.
One unforgettable night, he was invited backstage after the performance of a blues musician he especially admired. “There was nobody but me and John Lee Hooker from about 2 to 6 in the morning with a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, and I was just listening to the stories from this man.”
Out of that and similar experiences grew the determination not only to honor the music but also to build a community around it. With the help of Atlanta musicians, venue owners and others, that vision became a reality.
Decades later, the Atlanta Blues Society continues to thrive — and Smith emphasizes that its growth has been driven by both its members and leadership.
“Everyone has a say and the freedom to pursue the direction they want to go in as long as it’s in line with our mission, and I think they appreciate that,” he says. He also notes the contributions of the late George Klein, the group’s former president whom he credits with being instrumental in broadening and revitalizing the group.
Under Klein’s leadership, the Atlanta Blues Society received the prestigious Keeping the Blues Alive award for 2019 from the Blues Foundation, a national organization to which more than 4,000 blues societies belong.
The Blues Foundation organizes the International Blues Challenge and each year the Atlanta Blues Society stages one of its signature events, the Atlanta Blues Challenge, to determine who will compete with musicians from around the world for the title. This year’s Atlanta winners are Blue Velvet Atlanta and Scott Low.
Recognition from the Blues Foundation affirmed the Atlanta Blues Society’s place in the national blues scene, but its focus has always remained on the Atlanta area. In addition to the challenge, the Atlanta Blues Society hosts other annual gatherings — all of which support its mission. The Atlanta Women in Blues performance, for example, is a showcase of women blues players curated by Diane Durrett, president of the Recording Academy Atlanta chapter. The Lynne Couch Benefit, held outdoors at the Gardens at Kennesaw Mountain, raises money for two charitable funds. The Blue Flame Fund supports blues musicians and venue staff facing hardships, and the Carlos Capote Blues Education Fund provides scholarships for aspiring musicians in need.
The society also partners with the American Heart Association to launch a series of smoke-free concerts that blend outstanding performances with the important public-health message of the Breathe Easy DeKalb campaign.
Looking to the future, the Atlanta Blues Society invests in the next generation of blues enthusiasts. The Blues in Schools program introduces children to the roots of the hip-hop music they enjoy, while the Youth Showcase — hosted by the Green Room Restaurant in Mableton — offers a chance for young blues musicians to play together and connect.
Sometimes the gatherings, such as the Atlanta Blues Society Gathering & Jam on Nov. 16 at Will Henry’s Tavern in Stone Mountain, are simply about fellowship. Monthly meetings, which are open to the public, bring members together for socializing, performances from invited bands, impromptu jams and raffle prizes. Smith calls these events “a triple win,” explaining that members enjoy an afternoon of fun while venues and musicians are rotated to ensure shared exposure and financial opportunities.
The society offers a dizzying array of ways to get involved but, beyond the events themselves, what keeps members coming back is a shared mission and a sense of family, Smith explains. “We recognize the value this music brings to our family and the need to keep it alive. In order to do that, we’ve got to go out and support it.”
At the heart of it all is the music itself.
“The blues are stories about life put to music, and that makes people feel good,” Smith says. “There’s too much hate in this world, and we need to provide love and companionship. Blues music brings people together. It’s all about loving one another, sharing and enjoying life.”
The blues are more than just a style of music — they’re a way of living. And whether you’ve got the light blues, the dark blues or something in between, the Atlanta Blues Society invites you to share in what they — and the music they promote — are all about: We’re all in this together. Let’s celebrate.
MUSIC PREVIEW
Atlanta Blues Society Gathering & Jam
3-6 p.m. Nov. 16. Host band is Nathalie Rose Band. Will Henry’s Tavern, 1228 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain. facebook.com/WillHenrysRockbridge.
Read more about the Atlanta Blues Society and details about blues shows at metro venues at atlantabluessociety.org.
::
Shannon Marie Tovey is a freelance music journalist and educator who covers the jazz, blues and rock scene.
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.