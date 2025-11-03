Arts & Entertainment Atlanta Blues Society stays on the beat of bringing blues fans together ‘We recognize the value this music brings to our family and the need to keep it alive,’ says leader Carlin ‘C-Note’ Smith. Singer-songwriter Scott Low gives a winning performance at the Atlanta Blues Challenge, one of the Atlanta Blues Society’s signature events. (Courtesy of Jesse Kolb)

When Carlin "C-Note" Smith relocated from Kansas City, Missouri, to Atlanta, he was surprised to discover that a city with such a vibrant blues scene had no blues organization.

"There wasn't an opportunity for people to get together and share their love of the music, so I wanted to provide a kind of forum for that," he says. Thirty years later, the Atlanta Blues Society is going strong, with musicians, venues and fans united in a common pursuit: to preserve blues history, promote the music and support the musicians and venues that sustain it. This, of course, is all while having a great time to the tune of quintessential American roots music. RELATED B-52s Cindy Wilson loves her new EP's 'big bursts of minimalist new wave' The idea for establishing a blues society in Atlanta grew from Smith's early exposure to his father's jazz records and subsequent discovery that the blues formed the foundation not only for jazz music but also for gospel, rock, R&B and hip-hop. "I thought, 'Wow, man, this is really cool. It's part of our life. It's part of our existence,'" he says. "We cannot forget what this music has done throughout time, and we need to ensure that it's still here."

The late George Klein (left), past president of the Atlanta Blues Society, joins Carlin “C-Note” Smith, its current president and founder, on stage. Smith emphasizes that the group’s growth has been driven by both its members and leadership. (Courtesy of Michael Davis)

Smith’s interest fueled a desire to learn more, and he began regularly attending blues performances at the Grand Emporium in his hometown. “I was able to be near and hear stories from those musicians that made it all happen — the trials, tribulations and hardships they went through — all for the music that they loved,” he says. One unforgettable night, he was invited backstage after the performance of a blues musician he especially admired. “There was nobody but me and John Lee Hooker from about 2 to 6 in the morning with a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, and I was just listening to the stories from this man.” Out of that and similar experiences grew the determination not only to honor the music but also to build a community around it. With the help of Atlanta musicians, venue owners and others, that vision became a reality. RELATED Georgia artists help Southern soul rise again Decades later, the Atlanta Blues Society continues to thrive — and Smith emphasizes that its growth has been driven by both its members and leadership. “Everyone has a say and the freedom to pursue the direction they want to go in as long as it’s in line with our mission, and I think they appreciate that,” he says. He also notes the contributions of the late George Klein, the group’s former president whom he credits with being instrumental in broadening and revitalizing the group.

Sometimes the gatherings, such as the Atlanta Blues Society Gathering & Jam on Nov. 16 at Will Henry’s Tavern in Stone Mountain, are simply about fellowship. Monthly meetings, which are open to the public, bring members together for socializing, performances from invited bands, impromptu jams and raffle prizes. Smith calls these events “a triple win,” explaining that members enjoy an afternoon of fun while venues and musicians are rotated to ensure shared exposure and financial opportunities. An Atlanta Blues Society gathering slides into Blind Willie’s. Monthly meetings bring members together for socializing, performances from invited bands, impromptu jams and raffle prizes. (Courtesy of Michael Davis) The society offers a dizzying array of ways to get involved but, beyond the events themselves, what keeps members coming back is a shared mission and a sense of family, Smith explains. “We recognize the value this music brings to our family and the need to keep it alive. In order to do that, we’ve got to go out and support it.” At the heart of it all is the music itself. “The blues are stories about life put to music, and that makes people feel good,” Smith says. “There’s too much hate in this world, and we need to provide love and companionship. Blues music brings people together. It’s all about loving one another, sharing and enjoying life.”

The blues are more than just a style of music — they're a way of living. And whether you've got the light blues, the dark blues or something in between, the Atlanta Blues Society invites you to share in what they — and the music they promote — are all about: We're all in this together. Let's celebrate. MUSIC PREVIEW Atlanta Blues Society Gathering & Jam 3-6 p.m. Nov. 16. Host band is Nathalie Rose Band. Will Henry's Tavern, 1228 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain. facebook.com/WillHenrysRockbridge. Read more about the Atlanta Blues Society and details about blues shows at metro venues at atlantabluessociety.org .