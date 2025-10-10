With her first play, Canton teen joins national movement to end gun violence

“It was the youth movement that really put me on notice,” he said. It was an ‘aha’ moment. “Maybe it’s teens (that need the voice).”
The idea percolated for a time, but then in 2019, two more mass shootings — at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and at a bar in Dayton, Ohio — happened within 24 hours of each other.
Cotey snapped to action. “I was like, if I don’t, no one’s going to do my idea. I am the one I’m waiting for,” he said.
He began cold-calling and emailing theater companies across the country to rally support and recruit teens to write 10-minute plays confronting gun violence from their own perspectives. They could address any kind of gun violence, not just mass shootings.
Atlanta’s Alliance answered Cotey’s call to participate.
In 2020, Enough! collected its first round of national submissions, roughly 250 plays. Volunteer judges — writers, directors, actors and educators — read 10 plays each. After the pool was narrowed twice, a selection committee chose the six winning plays.
The winning scripts were workshopped, revised, published, distributed and made available for free to organizations worldwide. Those groups could stage the plays on a day of their choosing, or opt to present them on a coordinated national reading day.
Now in its fourth year, Enough! has published 24 plays, including this year’s six winners.
Dougherty’s play, “Holding Space,” was chosen as a winner from 127 nationwide submissions. It has now been staged at 70 locations across 30 states and in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Two Atlanta organizations have staged readings of the six winning plays: Jared’s Heart of Success on Saturday and the Alliance on Monday.
Jared’s Heart of Success is a nonprofit founded by Atlanta mother Sharmaine Brown in memory of her son who was killed by a stray bullet in 2015 while walking to a neighborhood cookout. The organization focuses on preventing youth violence by teaching leadership, conflict resolution and mental wellness in Georgia middle and high schools.
Its Youth Advisory Council, a group of students committed to year-round advocacy and peer mediation, staged a reading of the six winning plays.
“It’s been really inspiring for me to see where they started and see them take this on,” Brown said.