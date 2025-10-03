‘Stories from the Edge’ ponders life’s mysteries on the precipice of death
Plus, Book//Zine celebrates micro presses and Decatur Library exhibits ‘The Book as Art.’
In “Stories from the Edge,” Laurie Eynon delivers 17 short essays about her experience as a hospital chaplain providing comfort to dying patients and their families. (Courtesy of Laurie Eynon)
By Suzanne Van Atten – For the AJC
27 minutes ago
I have a close friend who is deeply metaphysical and believes it’s possible to communicate with the dead. I love her dearly and support her, but I’m a skeptic who does not share a lot of her beliefs. And yet, I recognize there are mysteries in this world that can’t be explained.
This friend was unexpectedly widowed at a young age. The day of her husband’s funeral, she and I stood at her kitchen sink. On the window in front of us sat a small, framed photograph of my friend and her husband in silhouette, holding hands on a beach. As we stood there quietly talking, the photograph suddenly crashed into the empty sink with such tremendous force and clatter, we both jumped back in shock. There was no logical explanation for it. It had all the hallmarks of a “sign.”
Author and former Atlantan Laurie Eynon shares similar mysterious moments in her new, self-published book “Stories from the Edge: A Chaplain’s Encounter with Dying Patients” (independent, $14.99). A former writing student of mine and a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Eynon delivers 17 beautifully crafted short essays about her experience as a hospital chaplain providing comfort to dying patients and their families.
In “The Boy Who Already Knew,” a pregnant mother prepares to tell her young son the child she is carrying has died and she is going into the hospital to have it removed. But before she can get the words out, the boy tells his mother he already knows. His deceased grandmother had visited him in the night and told him.
“I’m skeptical of overt ‘signs from God,’ but … I hear too many of them to discount them,” writes Eynon. “The mental gymnastics required to explain such stories, even partially, seems counter-productive. ‘Having to know’ keeps you caught up in your head with no space left to ponder and appreciate hazy uncertainties and veiled wonders.”
This slim paperback volume delivers a comforting meditation on grief and mortality that focuses less on God and religion and more on humanity and small acts of grace in the face of death. For details, go to laurie-eynon-author.com.
“Listen” by Rebecca Chamlee won first place in “The Book as Art” exhibition on view at Decatur Library. (Courtesy of Georgia Center for the Book)
Book as art. Many a reader prefers the heft and texture of a solid book in their hands over reading on a tablet or listening to an audiobook. The Georgia Center for the Book takes that love a step further by hosting an exhibition of books as objects of art. Presented by the Decatur Arts Alliance, “The Book as Art” is an annual art exhibition that reimagines the form with an emphasis on aesthetics. Some resemble the basic concept of the book as we know it, while others completely blow up the concept in unexpected ways. This year’s 13th exhibition, titled “Mixed Messages,” is on view through Oct. 25 at Decatur Library. For details, go to decaturartsalliance.org.
Zines are back. Those funky, subversive, DIY publications popular in the ’90s are back in a big way, and they’re being celebrated at Book//Zine, an art book and zine fair taking place at the Goat Farm on Oct. 11. Presented by digital art magazine Burnaway, the event brings together publishers, small presses, writers and artists for a day of festivities. More than 50 exhibitors will be on site, including Gulch magazine, Nexus Press, Fall Line Press and Poem 88 Editions. There will also be a bar, a food truck and special programming. For details, go to burnaway.org.
Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She may be reached at Suzanne.VanAtten@ajc.com.