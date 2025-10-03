‘Stories from the Edge’ ponders life’s mysteries on the precipice of death

I have a close friend who is deeply metaphysical and believes it’s possible to communicate with the dead. I love her dearly and support her, but I’m a skeptic who does not share a lot of her beliefs. And yet, I recognize there are mysteries in this world that can’t be explained.

This friend was unexpectedly widowed at a young age. The day of her husband’s funeral, she and I stood at her kitchen sink. On the window in front of us sat a small, framed photograph of my friend and her husband in silhouette, holding hands on a beach. As we stood there quietly talking, the photograph suddenly crashed into the empty sink with such tremendous force and clatter, we both jumped back in shock. There was no logical explanation for it. It had all the hallmarks of a “sign.”