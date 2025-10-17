Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s concert abruptly canceled at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Atlanta’s State Farm Arena axed NBA YoungBoy’s second show in the city, which was scheduled for Saturday night. The venue announced the news Thursday night.
“State Farm Arena has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18 in Atlanta,” the venue shared in an e-mailed statement. “If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”
When reached via text for more information, a State Farm Arena representative declined to comment beyond the initial announcement. NBA YoungBoy performed at the venue Wednesday in what was to be the first of two Atlanta shows on his “MASA Tour.” Atlanta rapper Offset is an opening act on the tour. Previous stops in Chicago and Detroit were similarly canceled with no explanation.
Last month, at the rapper’s Kansas City show, a teen was arrested for attacking an arena employee who was later hospitalized for sustaining injuries.
Representatives for NBA YoungBoy and Live Nation, which is promoting the tour, couldn’t be immediately reached for further explanation on the cancellation of Saturday’s show. The “MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour” is the Louisiana artist’s first trek in five years. It supports his July album of the same name.
During Wednesday’s show, rumors circulated online claiming the rapper received a key to Atlanta. However, the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife denied the claims, stating that the city has not provided such an honor in “a very, very long time.”
Wednesday night’s presentation was actually officiated by Fulton County Judge Kenya Johnson, Fulton Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. and Rep. Inga Willis, who joined NBA YoungBoy on stage to promote an end to gun violence.
Wednesday’s tour stop was NBA YoungBoy’s first Atlanta show since the 2020 death of Chicago rapper King Von, who was fatally shot in Atlanta by an alleged crew member of Quando Rondo, a Savannah artist signed to YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again label.
In October, Chicago rap star (and Atlanta resident) Lil Durk was indicted on federal murder-for-hire charges in an alleged plot targeting Quando Rondo. The Grammy winner pleaded not guilty and remains in a Florida jail while awaiting trial.
Before Thursday night’s announcement, State Farm Arena enforced a stricter bag policy for Wednesday’s show, banning concertgoers from bringing any bag, even clear ones, inside the venue.
NBA YoungBoy’s next show is slated for Oct. 19 in New Orleans. On Thursday, he announced a new album “Slime Cry” set to be released on Nov. 28.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
