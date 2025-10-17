Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s concert abruptly canceled at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

In 2024, NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was sentenced by a federal judge in Utah to 23 months in prison for gun-related charges. President Donald Trump pardoned him in May.

Wednesday’s tour stop was NBA YoungBoy’s first Atlanta show since the 2020 death of Chicago rapper King Von, who was fatally shot in Atlanta by an alleged crew member of Quando Rondo, a Savannah artist signed to YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again label.

In October, Chicago rap star (and Atlanta resident) Lil Durk was indicted on federal murder-for-hire charges in an alleged plot targeting Quando Rondo. The Grammy winner pleaded not guilty and remains in a Florida jail while awaiting trial.

