Inside the team that transforms State Farm Arena overnight, from games to concerts

The seven-day run in mid-October is not an abnormal event schedule for State Farm Arena. Earlier this year, Billboard and Pollstar ranked the local arena No. 3 in ticket sales among similarly sized venues, behind Madison Square Garden in New York and Sphere in Las Vegas. According to the midyear report from the trade publications, State Farm hosted 598,000 fans across 60 events between October 2024 and March 2025.

“There are a lot of venues who will not sell shows like we do because their teams are not as efficient at getting things changed over,” he said.

Geoffrey Stiles, senior vice president of facilities and events for the Atlanta Hawks, says this achievement isn’t just a result of the team that books events for the venue. It’s also a testament to the conversion team for giving them the confidence that they can maintain a stacked calendar.

After the flooring is in place, Conversion Coordinator Richard Campbell does what he calls a “rain dance” on the floor to see if they are level so he can make final adjustments to the main stage for the next concert at State Farm Arena, Thursday, October 2, 2025, in Atlanta. The crew was working on creating a stage for the Friday, Oct. 3 Maxwell concert. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Richard “Que” Campbell, conversion coordinator, began working at the venue in 2018, when it was still called Philips Arena.

He’d recently graduated from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, with a degree in audio engineering. Joining the conversion team was only meant to be a temporary job. But Campbell said he loved the work and was intrigued by the ways he could make the arena’s processes more efficient.

When he first started, converting the concert stage into a basketball court or vice versa took up to 12 hours. The crew would work overnight, often beginning once a concert ended around 11 p.m. and working until the entire stage was removed. If the Hawks had a game the next day, the work had to be completed by 9 a.m. so the visiting team could practice. Even if there wasn’t a game the next day, the conversion crew often had to return to work the following day by 1 p.m. to set out chairs for the next event.

“My goal every year just kept being to cut down the time. We’ve gotten all the way down to where we can do a basketball conversion in about four to six hours at max,” Campbell said. “I feel like that’s magic, because it’s saving so much time. It’s saving so much money and a lot of stress.”

The shorter conversion times also mean crew members can go home and hopefully get a few more hours of sleep before returning to work the following afternoon.

On a Thursday in early October, Campbell and his crew arrived at work around 10 a.m. to set up the venue’s house stage for a Maxwell concert later in the day. He’d worked alongside Richardson and Kyle Conway, senior manager of conversion, beforehand to compile a master list of tasks and a map for the team to complete.

On this day, they were responsible for building a 60-foot-by-40 foot stage for the soul singer. From raising the understructures to building the stage decks on top, the stage was completed in about an hour. Later in the day, the crew returned to set up floor seating for the event.

