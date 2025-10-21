Insects morph into art in Zuckerman’s ‘Lady Bug’ exhibit

Angus procures her insects through Alain van Vyve, a Belgian bug dealer she has worked with for 30 years. Van Vyve sources grasshoppers in Madagascar and weevils in Papua New Guinea for Angus to use in her art installations, though she admitted that cicadas are her “meat and potatoes.” The largest ones hail from Malaysia and others from Thailand, which has the greatest diversity of cicadas.

“We have not yet had an exhibition of this size that completely transformed the gallery space like this exhibition does,” Thompson said. “Viewers literally walk into the physical artwork.”

The entire exhibition is bespoke: created specifically for the Zuckerman. Installation took a week and a half with Angus’ longtime assistant Emma deVries, various Kennesaw students and staff, and even museum curator Cynthia Nourse Thompson lending a hand by pinning insects to the walls.

The effect is utterly magical.

“Upon entering the gallery, one feels as if transported through a portal into another time and place,” the curator said. “The walls, bathed in a soft hue of pink, the ornamental crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and the patterns across the gallery walls created by hundreds of pinned insects and geometric mirrors allow one to feel as if they are walking into a kaleidoscope.”

Ironically, though the stars of her show are long expired, Angus views her infestation orchestrations as all about conservation. Her goal is to have viewers consider the lowliest creatures among us — cicadas, grasshoppers, rhinoceros beetles and moths. Angus wants viewers to see these often feared, exterminated or simply ignored creatures as vital and beautiful team members in supporting our planetary health, whose lives and habitats have been endangered by climate change and pesticides.

“The noted biologist E.O. Wilson described insects as the little things that make the world work,” said Angus, speaking from her home in Wisconsin. “We obviously need them for pollination and decomposition of matter, but I think the most important role is as a vital link in the food chain.

“Everything really collapses without insects. In 2017 there was a paper published out of Germany. It was a 30-year study, and during that time, 70% of winged insects had disappeared. That is an apocalypse. You know, the warning bells are out there.”

