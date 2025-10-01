Exclusive: Amazon’s ‘Creed’ spinoff series ‘Delphi’ to shoot in Atlanta

A “Creed” spinoff TV show on Amazon called “Delphi” will be shooting in metro Atlanta next year.
The series will focus on young boxers at the fictional Delphi Boxing Academy seen in the “Rocky” and “Creed” movies.
IATSE, the local union representing most crew members, posted the upcoming series on its member website last week.
Casting has not been announced so it’s unclear if “Creed” franchise star Michael B. Jordan will appear in the series. Deadline confirmed in May that he will be an executive producer and Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner.
Jordan has played Adonis Creed in all three “Creed” films as the son of the late boxing legend Apollo Creed, and was initially mentored by Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), who appeared in the first two movies. Stallone is shooting Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” in Atlanta, with a fourth season about to begin production.
Delphi, where Apollo Creed trained for many years, is fictionally based in Los Angeles and was run by Tony “Duke” Evers. It’s now run by Evers’ son, Tony “Little Duke” Evers and Adonis has used it as his home base in the films.
“The series that takes us back to where it all began,” Jordan told advertisers at an Amazon presentation in the spring. “It’s about family, the ones we’re born into and the ones that we created. We’re building something special here, and I’m excited to introduce you to new fighters that will walk into the Delphi.”
When Jordan came to Atlanta in 2023 to promote “Creed 3,” which was shot here, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he had plans to keep the franchise alive in different ways.
“We’ve created some real characters that people are invested in and have an impact on Adonis’ life,” he said. “It would be criminal not to see them in the future. I want to create an entire Creedverse to tell stories on different platforms. You have comic books. You have graphic novels. There are video games coming out. There’s animation. Spinoffs. Television. There are so many different ways to tell the story. … There’s more coming.”
The three “Creed” movies have collectively generated more than $400 million in domestic box office gross.