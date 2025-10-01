Georgia Entertainment Scene

Exclusive: Amazon’s ‘Creed’ spinoff series ‘Delphi’ to shoot in Atlanta

The third ‘Creed’ film was also shot locally.
Michael B. Jordan portrays Adonis Creed in all three "Creed" movies, but there is no word yet if he will be in the new series. (Courtesy Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.)
1 hour ago

A “Creed” spinoff TV show on Amazon called “Delphi” will be shooting in metro Atlanta next year.

The series will focus on young boxers at the fictional Delphi Boxing Academy seen in the “Rocky” and “Creed” movies.

IATSE, the local union representing most crew members, posted the upcoming series on its member website last week.

Amazon is going to shoot a "Creed" spinoff TV series in metro Atlanta focused around young boxers at the fictional Delphi Boxing Academy in Los Angeles. (Courtesy MGM Studios)
Casting has not been announced so it’s unclear if “Creed” franchise star Michael B. Jordan will appear in the series. Deadline confirmed in May that he will be an executive producer and Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner.

Jordan has played Adonis Creed in all three “Creed” films as the son of the late boxing legend Apollo Creed, and was initially mentored by Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), who appeared in the first two movies. Stallone is shooting Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” in Atlanta, with a fourth season about to begin production.

Delphi, where Apollo Creed trained for many years, is fictionally based in Los Angeles and was run by Tony “Duke” Evers. It’s now run by Evers’ son, Tony “Little Duke” Evers and Adonis has used it as his home base in the films.

“The series that takes us back to where it all began,” Jordan told advertisers at an Amazon presentation in the spring. “It’s about family, the ones we’re born into and the ones that we created. We’re building something special here, and I’m excited to introduce you to new fighters that will walk into the Delphi.”

When Jordan came to Atlanta in 2023 to promote “Creed 3,” which was shot here, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he had plans to keep the franchise alive in different ways.

“We’ve created some real characters that people are invested in and have an impact on Adonis’ life,” he said. “It would be criminal not to see them in the future. I want to create an entire Creedverse to tell stories on different platforms. You have comic books. You have graphic novels. There are video games coming out. There’s animation. Spinoffs. Television. There are so many different ways to tell the story. … There’s more coming.”

The three “Creed” movies have collectively generated more than $400 million in domestic box office gross.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

