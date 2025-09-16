With danceable new songs, Black Keys should have legs shaking at Shaky Knees

Fans should hear a strong sampling from the album when the Black Keys play Shaky Knees Music Festival on Sept. 20, the middle day of the three-day fest being held this year in Piedmont Park.

“We both have a similar work ethic and tastes,” Carney said in an interview. “With this album, it’s an intentional four-on-the-floor (approach). We’ve never done much intentional four-on-the-floor type of stuff (meaning a rhythm in 4/4 time in which the bass drum is played on every beat) or an up-tempo dance kind of thing. How do we contextualize this? The reference point is listening to the Giorgio Moroder-produced Sparks album (1979’s “No. 1 in Heaven”) and watching the band evolve through the years.”

As has been the case in recent years (the Black Keys have worked with Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Beck and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, to name a few), collaboration was a key component throughout “No Rain, No Flowers.” This time around, those partnerships came via songwriters Rick Nowels (Stevie Nicks, Adele) and Scott Storch (the Roots, Snoop Dogg, the Game). It was an effort to keep the creative process interesting.

“We wrote about half this album with Rick Nowels, who is a guy we became acquainted with through Dan’s work with Lana Del Rey (on her 2014 album “Ultraviolence”),” Carney said. “Rick had written a bunch of songs with Lana. We’d never actually gotten in the studio before with a ‘songwriter.’ We’ve worked with other musicians and we were curious to see what Rick was all about.”

