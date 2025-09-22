Arts & Entertainment

Tomorrow X Together sounds notes of unity, individuality ahead of Atlanta show

K-pop superstars to play State Farm Arena on Sept. 25 behind their new album ‘The Star Chapter: Together.’
Tomorrow X Together member Taehyun said the passion of Atlanta K-pop fans was “already palpable” when the band played its first Atlanta show in 2019. (Courtesy of Bighit Music)
Tomorrow X Together member Taehyun said the passion of Atlanta K-pop fans was “already palpable” when the band played its first Atlanta show in 2019. (Courtesy of Bighit Music)
By Adam Davidson – For the AJC
16 hours ago

K-pop hitmakers Tomorrow X Together return to Atlanta for a headline show at State Farm Arena on Sept. 25.

The five-member South Korean band — consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai — rose to prominence with hits including “Deja Vu” and “Over the Moon” and have become leading artists in the K-pop genre.

Tomorrow X Together will bring its fourth world tour, “Act: Tomorrow,” to Atlanta, showcasing its talents as K-pop visual storytellers.

"Our experiences and lessons since our debut have influenced our music, reflecting our growth both as a group and as individuals," Tomorrow X Together member Beomgyu said. (Courtesy of Bighit Music)
"Our experiences and lessons since our debut have influenced our music, reflecting our growth both as a group and as individuals," Tomorrow X Together member Beomgyu said. (Courtesy of Bighit Music)

“The title, ‘Act: Tomorrow,’ embodies a message of moving forward together toward a brighter tomorrow,” Yeonjun said in a recent interview. “This tour holds a special meaning for us because it builds on the themes of our journey thus far and the story of youth (the Gen Z musicians range in age from 23 to 26) stepping into the world to protect their dreams. We aim to continue expanding this narrative through this tour and present magical moments to our fans.”

The Atlanta tour stop marks the group’s fifth metro Atlanta appearance, and HueningKai says it’s always a “privilege” to perform in the city.

“We’re always grateful to our fans here, who enjoy the show just as much, or even more, passionately than we do. Their energy is what truly makes the experience even more memorable,” he said.

From the band’s debut showcase in the city at EarthLink Live in 2019, where it performed to 1,000 people, Tomorrow X Together has commanded increasingly large stages.

It became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago in 2023 and also the first K-pop act to perform two consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in 2024.

Tomorrow X Together will play nine shows in seven cities on the American leg of this tour. The tour reflects the growing influence of K-pop in the U.S. as the genre has become mainstream in cities including Atlanta in recent years.

Taehyun said from Tomorrow X Together’s first Atlanta show in Atlanta in 2019, it was “clear that the city was embracing K-pop with open arms” and that the fans’ passion was “already palpable.”

“It’s truly inspiring to see how the excitement for K-pop has continued to blossom here,” he said.

Having visited the Georgia Aquarium last year during the “Act: Promise” tour, HueningKai said the band was going to ask its fan club for Atlanta spots to visit ahead of this tour stop.

“One of my fondest memories from Atlanta is receiving Coca-Cola bottles with our names engraved on them during our ‘Act Sweet: Mirage’ world tour in 2023,” Soobin said. “I heard Coca-Cola is a big part of Atlanta.”

Drawing from its new album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” the Sept. 25 show will immerse the Atlanta audience in a four-act narrative that reflects the musicians’ “individual emotions and perspectives on the theme of ‘togetherness,’” Taehyun said.

For example, the third act, “I, We / I We” highlights resilience and independence while reflecting themembers’ individual journeys of self-discovery and growth.

“It’s about how, through connecting with one another, ‘I’ becomes ‘We’ as we move forward together toward our dreams,” Beomgyu said. “Our experiences and lessons since our debut have influenced our music, reflecting our growth both as a group and as individuals.”

“The Star Chapter” also features solo tracks from all five members for the first time, So, for the first time on tour, each member will have a solo segment.

“We’re incredibly excited to present these solo stages live to share different facets of ourselves as artists and performers that we haven’t shown before,” Taehyun said.

At the same time, he added. the solo sections also remind the Tomorrow X Together members “that we shine the brightest when we’re together.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Tomorrow X Together

7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. $85.60-$505.75. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com.

About the Author

Adam Davidson

More Stories

The Latest

Hunting Wives

Atlanta actor who bared it all in ‘Hunting Wives’ calls role a gift

A dozen festivals to give you the fall feels

Comedy-horror film spoofs restaurant life, screens this week

Keep Reading

Lenny Kravitz, Deftones perform: 7 highlights from Shaky Knees Day 1

My Chemical Romance, Public Enemy among 10 highlights from Shaky Knees Day 2

Blink-182, Devo, Wet Leg perform: 8 highlights from Shaky Knees Day 3

Featured

Monday’s Courthouse Scene Standalone Photo

Georgia election case, once seen as strongest against Trump, hits the skids

Meet the Atlanta firm that just got a $2.3 billion investment

Fall is here and some leaves are dropping early. But when will it cool off?