There’s a thin line between satire and reality in Carl Hiaasen’s ‘Fever Beach’

Carl Hiaasen’s latest novel, “Fever Beach,” might be his most unsettling yet — not because it’s more bizarre than his previous work, but because it no longer feels like satire. (Courtesy)

I tracked down the owner of the moving company, found his highly religious mother and called her. I calmly laid out the crimes her son had committed and suggested she probably wouldn’t see him in heaven. That call worked. The moving company drove what was left of my father’s things back overnight and begged me never to contact them again. It was absurd, criminal and somehow darkly funny — a true Florida story. And it’s exactly the kind of grotesque chaos Hiaasen has made a career chronicling.

After exhausting official channels and receiving shrugs from the mayor, police and city council of Boynton Beach, as well as a resigned sigh from someone in the Attorney General’s office in Tallahassee who told me, “Sir, South Florida is nothing but criminals,” I took a page from Carl Hiaasen .

I tracked down the owner of the moving company, found his highly religious mother and called her. I calmly laid out the crimes her son had committed and suggested she probably wouldn’t see him in heaven. That call worked. The moving company drove what was left of my father’s things back overnight and begged me never to contact them again. It was absurd, criminal and somehow darkly funny — a true Florida story. And it’s exactly the kind of grotesque chaos Hiaasen has made a career chronicling.

After exhausting official channels and receiving shrugs from the mayor, police and city council of Boynton Beach, as well as a resigned sigh from someone in the Attorney General’s office in Tallahassee who told me, “Sir, South Florida is nothing but criminals,” I took a page from Carl Hiaasen .

Several years ago, my dad and stepmom were scammed by a moving company based in Boynton Beach, Florida. They were relocating from Arkansas to Mississippi when the company hijacked their entire household of belongings and hauled it — not to their new home, but to Chicago, where everything was picked through, stolen from and held for ransom.

I begin with that anecdote to point out how real the world of Carl Hiaasen is and how maddening it is to be the victim of a crime that originates in South Florida. Unfortunately, the ridiculous criminals of Dade, Palm and Broward counties no longer stick to their tropical environs. They have slowly taken over the culture of our nation. Hiaasen’s latest novel, “Fever Beach,” might be his most unsettling yet — not because it’s more bizarre than his previous work, but because it no longer feels like satire. The world has caught up to him.

Like many of Hiaasen’s novels, “Fever Beach” centers on an ensemble of grotesquely Floridian characters: criminals, grifters, ecoterrorists, corrupt politicians, clueless extremists and the occasional semi-decent person just trying to survive. Like many of Hiaasen’s novels, “Fever Beach” centers on an ensemble of grotesquely Floridian characters: criminals, grifters, ecoterrorists, corrupt politicians, clueless extremists and the occasional semi-decent person just trying to survive.

The book opens with Dale Figgo, a washed-up Proud Boy reject who becomes the founder of a masturbatory white nationalist group called “Strokers for Liberty.” (Yes, Hiaasen does real reporting: The actual Proud Boys forbid masturbation.) Figgo is so stupid he mistakes a Confederate statue for Union General Ulysses S. Grant and smears feces on it during the Capitol insurrection. He’s the kind of character who, 10 years ago, would’ve been dismissed as too cartoonish to be plausible. Today, he reads like your cousin’s Facebook friend.