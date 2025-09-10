Hambidge Hive levels up for the 2025 Hambidge Auction

The Hambidge Center, an artist residency on 600 acres in rural North Georgia, will present its 30th annual art auction this weekend. The team has been hard at work transforming a 30,000-square-foot space — the entirety of the Uptown Atlanta’s 15th floor — into an immersive art destination that will welcome crowds of art lovers during the auction and accompanying party Saturday.
While the auction has taken place at the Uptown for several years, this is the first time it will occupy an entire floor of the building instead of the ground-floor atrium. This wide-open industrial setting, combined with sweeping views of the Atlanta skyline, offers a blank canvas for the imaginations of artists to run wild.
This year’s auction features installations from a dozen Georgia-based artists, including Grace Kisa, Marryam Moma, T.W. Pilar, Paul Stephen Benjamin, Mike Black, Maxwell Blankenship, Charlie Mitchell, Roberto Navarrete, Carol Santos, Joel Silverman and Scott Ingram with Greg Walker.
