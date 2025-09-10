Arts & Entertainment

Hambidge Hive levels up for the 2025 Hambidge Auction

Saturday’s auction features installations from a dozen Georgia-based artists.
"Synthetic Grove: social ecology 01" by T.W. Pilar offers a mirrored forest on forms ranging from 6.5 to 9 feet high. It's one of the items up for auction at the Hambidge Center. (Isadora Pennington/ArtsATL)
By Isadora Pennington – ArtsATL
29 minutes ago

The Hambidge Center, an artist residency on 600 acres in rural North Georgia, will present its 30th annual art auction this weekend. The team has been hard at work transforming a 30,000-square-foot space — the entirety of the Uptown Atlanta’s 15th floor — into an immersive art destination that will welcome crowds of art lovers during the auction and accompanying party Saturday.

While the auction has taken place at the Uptown for several years, this is the first time it will occupy an entire floor of the building instead of the ground-floor atrium. This wide-open industrial setting, combined with sweeping views of the Atlanta skyline, offers a blank canvas for the imaginations of artists to run wild.

This year’s auction features installations from a dozen Georgia-based artists, including Grace Kisa, Marryam Moma, T.W. Pilar, Paul Stephen Benjamin, Mike Black, Maxwell Blankenship, Charlie Mitchell, Roberto Navarrete, Carol Santos, Joel Silverman and Scott Ingram with Greg Walker.

Carol Santos’ "Poetry in the Sky" features hundreds of kites handcrafted by the artist's father. (Isadora Pennington/ArtsATL)
Marginalized voices amplified in Atlanta fall art exhibitions

One of the first artworks visitors encounter is Carol Santos’ “Poetry in the Sky,” featuring hundreds of handcrafted kites that hang overhead and flutter delicately in response to the movement of patrons below. The installation was inspired by childhood memories of her father creating kites for her and her brother, and all kites on view were made by her dad for this installation. Santos crafted six wooden reels for the piece, and the final work was put together with the help of her relatives, making this a true family affair.

On an adjacent pillar, “A Coupling Constant” by Grace Kisa presents an innovative take on string theory, a cosmological theory of connection that can permeate space, time and matter. Kisa was inspired by the Ghanaian story of Anansi the spider-man. Through his webs, he connected existence, and Kisa plays with that concept through the combination of science and cultural traditions.

"all streams flow into the sea, yet the sea is never full" (2025) by Joel Silverman invites visitors to walk atop a projection of a stream. (Isadora Pennington/ArtsATL)
The space’s central hallway features “all streams flow into the sea, yet the sea is never full” by Joel Silverman. This immersive installation invites visitors to walk atop a projection of Betty’s Creek, a stream on Hambidge Center’s property, while surrounded by a lenticular image of the woods, with an urban setting visible from the other side. A live soundscape plays audio of the stream from Hambidge — 112 miles away — and multisensory additions of fog and the scents of hemlock and sassafras further connect the installation to Hambidge’s rural home. Meanwhile, visitors to the Hambidge’s Spring House in Rabun Gap will hear live sounds of the bustling streets adjacent to the Uptown.

Marryam Moma’s “WUNDERLAND NOIR: Reimagined” occupies two adjacent walls, with the entry point framed by oversized paper flora. A mural and playing-card-inspired art piece are complemented by paper butterflies that seem to be frozen in time as they flit from one scene to another. Connecting to Moma’s Tanzanian heritage, and combining concepts of Afrofuturism, the installation explores rest, healing, self-preservation and reprieve within the context of Black life.

"Meet Me on the Dancefloor" by Maxwell Blankenship. “Whether you’re here to look, bid or just vibe — welcome. Let’s dance,” said the artist in a statement. (Isadora Pennington/ArtsATL)
Drake-backed art carnival with works by Dalí and Basquiat coming to Atlanta

“Meet Me on the Dancefloor” is a hand-tufted installation that offers a joyous splash of color and playful characters portrayed in a rug, wall hanging and oversized boom box. Artist Maxwell Blankenship explores queer identity via texture and storytelling, all through the art of tufting.

Mike Black presents “Dukkha,” an oversized tangle of ductwork reminiscent of early 2000s-era screen savers. Painted a cheery bright blue and looming over the heads of visitors, the piece speaks to the interconnectedness of life through shared suffering. Inspired by dukkha, a term often used in Buddhist teachings that can be described as “the suffering of suffering,” this piece encourages viewers to find tranquility amid the chaos and pain of life.

Roberto Rafael Navarrete’s "Boveda" is a series of fabric-wrapped columns that glow from within, presented as bovedas (altars). (Isadora Pennington/ArtsATL)
Roberto Rafael Navarrete, a first-generation Peruvian-American artist who resides in Atlanta, created “Boveda.” This series of fabric-wrapped columns glows from within, presented as bovedas — or altars — that represent the different paths before us through life, particularly for those who are, like Navarrete, children of immigrants.

T.W. Pilar’s “Synthetic Grove: social ecology 01″ offers a mirrored forest (on forms ranging from 6.5 to 9 feet tall) where the reflections of viewers and the urban setting are framed by prints of regional flora. The installation suggests that the viewer is not outside of nature but rather an integral part of, in the artist’s words, “ecological memory and built environments.”

The 2025 Hambidge Auction offers a variety of styles and media. (Isadora Pennington/ArtsATL)
In the auction, crafts, clay, fiber and multidisciplinary works offer a wide variety of subject matter, message and approach. There are also some collaborative pieces this year, a new option available to artists.

Beyond the 2025 Hambidge Auction, organizers plan to continue exhibiting in, and using the space at, the Uptown. With programming planned during the Atlanta Art Fair and Atlanta Art Week, the team is putting together a full slate of workshops, exhibits and events. One upcoming exhibition will feature MFA students from University of Georgia and Georgia State University.

“This is a space for the fellows in Atlanta to come together as a community,” said Development Director Kathryn Derryberry. “It’s missional for Hambidge to showcase emerging to established artists.”

IF YOU GO

Hambidge Hive

Auction and party Saturday. VIP hour: 6-7 p.m. General admission: 7-10 p.m. $60-$400. Pre-bidding available online. Uptown Atlanta, 575 Main St. NE, Atlanta. hambidge.org.

