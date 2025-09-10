Hambidge Hive levels up for the 2025 Hambidge Auction

One of the first artworks visitors encounter is Carol Santos’ “Poetry in the Sky,” featuring hundreds of handcrafted kites that hang overhead and flutter delicately in response to the movement of patrons below. The installation was inspired by childhood memories of her father creating kites for her and her brother, and all kites on view were made by her dad for this installation. Santos crafted six wooden reels for the piece, and the final work was put together with the help of her relatives, making this a true family affair.

On an adjacent pillar, “A Coupling Constant” by Grace Kisa presents an innovative take on string theory, a cosmological theory of connection that can permeate space, time and matter. Kisa was inspired by the Ghanaian story of Anansi the spider-man. Through his webs, he connected existence, and Kisa plays with that concept through the combination of science and cultural traditions.

