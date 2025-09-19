Drake-backed art installation ‘Luna Luna’ at Pullman Yards postponed

Luna Luna is a colorful, immersive carnival featuring rides painted by, or conceptualized by, renowned artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein. (Courtesy of Brian Ferry/Luna Luna).

No new date announced for the art amusement park that was set to open Wednesday.

Luna Luna organizers said they needed more time to refine the artwork and develop programming with local artists before the installation opened. They issued the following statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today:

The amusement park had garnered enthusiasm for its roster of works by famous artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein.

According to the organizers, advance ticket holders have, or will be, refunded using their original form of payment.

“Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy,” the Drake-backed art amusement park originally to open at Pullman Yards in Atlanta on Wednesday, has been postponed.

“‘Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy’ is an ambitious presentation of historic artworks originally created in the 1980s. Following its debut in Los Angeles and recent run at The Shed in New York, the exhibition requires general updates and refinements. “‘Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy’ is an ambitious presentation of historic artworks originally created in the 1980s. Following its debut in Los Angeles and recent run at The Shed in New York, the exhibition requires general updates and refinements.

“To deliver the highest possible presentation — and to allow additional time to develop enhanced programming with local artists and cultural organizations — the Atlanta opening has been postponed, with new dates to be announced as soon as possible.

“Luna Luna’s tour to Atlanta has been met with extraordinary enthusiasm, and we remain fully committed to bringing the show to the city and ensuring the experience is deeply connected to the local community.”

A new opening date has not been announced.