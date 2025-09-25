Chamber Cartel speaks contemporary classical music’s special language

In the 1950s and ‘60s, when abstract expressionism dominated the elite painting world and avant-garde experimentation raged in the realm of contemporary classical music, Canadian-American painter Guston (1913-1980) and Feldman (1926-1987) forged a strong bond based on shared aesthetic values. In the late 1960s, Guston abruptly abandoned abstraction in favor of recognizable — albeit wildly distorted, grotesque and cartoonish — depictions of human figures, objects and settings.

Shocked and aggrieved by his friend’s turnabout, Feldman withdrew. “One day, (Guston) went to Italy, then he came back and something happened,” the composer reportedly said. “His work started to change, and when he came to me and asked, ‘So, what do you think?’ I remained silent for 30 seconds, and that half-minute cost us our friendship.”

The two men never spoke to each other again. Nevertheless, when Guston died, Feldman honored his estranged friend’s request to recite the Kaddish at his funeral. Four years later, the composer completed “For Philip Guston,” which premiered in 1985.

“There’s this feeling of remorse in the piece,” Herron says. “It’s a very personal piece, and I know that it’s abstract, but it still speaks to me on that level. You can hear the confusion and regret, and the lost opportunity to reconcile things.”

“‘For Philip Guston’ is a meditation in slow motion,” says Stuart Gerber, professor of music-percussion at Georgia State University and co-artistic director of Bent Frequency, another Atlanta-based contemporary chamber music ensemble. “It stretches time to the edge of perception, unfolding as an exploration of memory and texture. I’m sure Chamber Cartel won’t merely perform the piece; they’ll inhabit the silence and space between notes, transforming Feldman’s quiet monument into something almost sacred.”

In the 1950s and ‘60s, when abstract expressionism dominated the elite painting world and avant-garde experimentation raged in the realm of contemporary classical music, Canadian-American painter Guston (1913-1980) and Feldman (1926-1987) forged a strong bond based on shared aesthetic values. In the late 1960s, Guston abruptly abandoned abstraction in favor of recognizable — albeit wildly distorted, grotesque and cartoonish — depictions of human figures, objects and settings.

Shocked and aggrieved by his friend’s turnabout, Feldman withdrew. “One day, (Guston) went to Italy, then he came back and something happened,” the composer reportedly said. “His work started to change, and when he came to me and asked, ‘So, what do you think?’ I remained silent for 30 seconds, and that half-minute cost us our friendship.”

The two men never spoke to each other again. Nevertheless, when Guston died, Feldman honored his estranged friend’s request to recite the Kaddish at his funeral. Four years later, the composer completed “For Philip Guston,” which premiered in 1985.

“There’s this feeling of remorse in the piece,” Herron says. “It’s a very personal piece, and I know that it’s abstract, but it still speaks to me on that level. You can hear the confusion and regret, and the lost opportunity to reconcile things.”