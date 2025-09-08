Avondale Estates launches free, family-friendly outdoor Shakespeare series

About a year ago, Sage pitched her idea to the Atlanta Shakespeare Company, DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry and the city of Avondale Estates, which all collaborated to bring it to life.
The city of Avondale Estates is a fitting environment for the outdoor Shakespeare event; its charming European design, with its Tudor revival architecture, was inspired by a trip city founder George Francis Willis took with his, wife Lottie, to Stratford-upon-Avon, an English medieval market town known as the 16th-century birthplace of Shakespeare.
“It’s a fun nod to our Stratford-upon-Avon roots,” City Manager said Patrick Bryant in a press release. “It’s a unique cultural experience not offered anywhere else in metro Atlanta.”
Bringing Atlanta Shakespeare Company to the Town Green was also an opportunity to increase arts accessibility, Terry said.
“(The series) is about more than theater — it’s about building community and ensuring that art and culture are accessible to everyone, regardless of ZIP code or income,” Terry said in a press release. “I’m proud to support initiatives like this that uplift our shared spaces, celebrate creativity and offer meaningful enrichment for families across DeKalb.”
