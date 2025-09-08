Avondale Estates launches free, family-friendly outdoor Shakespeare series

Atlanta Shakespeare Company invites families to participate in interactive Shakespearean plays outdoors as part of a free event series in Avondale Estates called "A Shakespearean Happening." The first event is Saturday on the Town Green. (Courtesy of Atlanta Shakespeare Company)

‘A Shakespeare Happening’ is a series of performances to be held monthly through November on the Town Green.

‘A Shakespeare Happening’ is a series of performances to be held monthly through November on the Town Green.

“It’s a great play for kids. Its main character is a wizard,” said Kati Grace Brown, associate director of education sales for the Atlanta Shakespeare Company. “It’s got puppets. It’s got live sound effects. … It’s a really engaging way for us to teach young audiences that Shakespeare isn’t scary or stuffy. They can understand it.”

On Saturday, the series will kick off with “Tempest Jr.,” a kid-friendly, 45-minute version of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”

Each of the three events — Saturday, Oct. 11 and Nov. 13 — will begin at 2 p.m. with a playful and interactive family-friendly show, followed by live performances by musicians in the Atlanta Shakespeare Company and a 4 p.m. staging of excerpts from the company’s adult Shakespearean plays.

Atlanta Shakespeare Company and the city of Avondale Estates have teamed up to launch “A Shakespeare Happening,” a new fall series of three outdoor Shakespeare events to be held on Avondale Estates’ Town Green.

"A Shakespeare Happening" is a series of three free, outdoor events this fall in Avondale Estates. Each follow the same format: a kid-friendly Shakespearean experience, followed by live music and an adult staging of excerpts from Shakespeare's plays. (Courtesy of Atlanta Shakespeare Company)

“Bring a blanket, bring a picnic basket and spend the afternoon with us,” Grace said.

The excerpts will give audiences a taste of the play, which Atlanta Shakespeare Company will also stage at midtown’s Shakespeare Tavern throughout October.

Following “Tempest Jr.” will be an adult staging of excerpts from “Macbeth,” Shakespeare’s tragedy about a brave general who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that he will become king of Scotland.

November’s family-friendly show is called “Shakespeare Shorts.” The interactive show will invite one unsuspecting audience member of any age to perform the role of Romeo.

It’s a quick-fire, 25-minute comedy rendition, Grace said. It will be followed by music and a sneak-peak performance of “Hamlet.”

December starts with a “Playshop in Performance,” a workshop teaching the audience to stage Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Music and an adult performance titled "Shakespeare out of a Hat" follows. The performance will be the first time the show's format, popular at midtown's Shakespeare Tavern, has been performed off-site.

The format is part improv, part Shakespeare. Actors will know which play they are staging — in December “Much Ado About Nothing” — but not what role they will play. Actors will draw their roles from a hat at the start of the play.