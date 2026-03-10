Arts & Entertainment

Atlanta theater companies nurturing new productions for spring

World premieres and other ambitious shows come to metro stages as the weather warms. Here are highlights to consider.
Gloria Estefan is collaborating with her daughter, singer-songwriter Emily Estefan (right), to co-write the music and lyrics for "Basura," a new musical opening May 30 at the Alliance Theatre. (Photos courtesy of the Alliance Theatre)
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
32 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

‘Basura’

The world-premiere musical “Basura” at Alliance Theatre, May 30 to July 12, is worth seeing just because of the heavy involvement of multiple Grammy award-winner Gloria Estefan, who is co-writing the music and lyrics with her singer-songwriter daughter Emily.

Yet it also sounds intriguing. The new work is based on the 2015 documentary film “Landfill Harmonic,” directed by Brad Allgood, Juliana Penaranda-Loftus and Graham Townsley. It’s the true story of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra, which a music teacher started for students. The ensemble members of the troupe use unorthodox objects — such as empty paint cans, a fork and a bent license plate — and turn them into instruments to create music.

The show is directed by Michael Greif, who has been the driving force behind blockbusters such as “Rent” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” and has an all-star creative team. — Jim Farmer

Aurora Theatre is presenting "Initiative, a world premiere by Atlanta playwright Jacob York, from March 26 to April 19. (Photo courtesy of Aurora Theatre)
‘Initiative’

As one of the final pieces in its season, Aurora Theatre will produce “Initiative,” March 26 through April 19, a world premiere by Jacob York about mortality, friendship and imagination. The play focuses on Dave, a young man in his late 20s battling aggressive cancer, who begins to worry about all the milestones he will miss if he loses that battle. Facing down his own mortality, he decides to sit down with his loved ones for one last game of Dungeons & Dragons, where he might play out the moments he fears he won’t live to see. Running March 26 through April 19, “Initiative” will explore how imaginative play can help us cope with the worst that life throws at us. It promises to be equal parts tearjerker and nerdy fantasy romp. — Luke Evans

Playwright Catherine Yu's world premiere "In Spite of My Ambivalence" will stage at Synchronicity Theatre from June 5-28. (Photo by Luke Fontana)
‘In Spite of My Ambivalence’

A world premiere from Chicago playwright Catherine Yu, “In Spite of My Ambivalence” will take the Synchronicity Theatre stage June 5-28. Exploring the complexity of trauma through the lens of five individuals, the company’s intriguing overview of the play drops hints of PTSD, mental health, dance and human connection without elaborating much on a plot.

Known for recruiting outside the organization to provide expertise and conversation on the subject matter of its plays, Synchronicity will partner with mental health professionals for the production. “We plan to host industry nights for mental health care providers, offer panels and provide resources for patrons,” said co-founder and producing artistic director Rachel May. “With dance partners, we will host a discussion among dancers about mental health and how physical trauma can impact how they use their bodies.” — Sally Fuller

‘Venus’

“Venus,” the newest play from native Atlanta playwright Steve Yockey, will be staged at Actor’s Express from April 9 to May 3. It’s directed by Melissa Foulger, who also directed “Mercury” there in 2024. The play focuses on two women who meet-cute at a book club and decide to go on a date, but things spiral into dangerous territory after a minor disagreement exposes their insecurities about relationships.

Suehyla E. Young and Kate Donadio-MacQueen will star, reuniting from the developmental production at Theatrical Outfit’s Launchpad last year.

“I’m thrilled that it’s the same cast and director who initially helped develop the play in the Launchpad program at Theatrical Outfit,” Yockey said. “Getting to see it fully realized with those folks — I can’t wait.” — Benjamin Carr

Dad's Garage's "Hot Jambalaya" will be reprised by Horizon Theatre from May 22 to June 21. (Photo by Casey Gardner Ford)
More theater highlights …

Vinnie Mascola as Timon of Athens in the play of the same name, coming to Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. (Photo courtesy Atlanta Shakespeare Company/Daniel Parvis)
"The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales" will stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts starting April 7. (Courtesy of the Center for Puppetry Arts)
ArtsATL logo
