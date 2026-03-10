Atlanta theater companies nurturing new productions for spring

Gloria Estefan is collaborating with her daughter, singer-songwriter Emily Estefan (right), to co-write the music and lyrics for "Basura," a new musical opening May 30 at the Alliance Theatre. (Photos courtesy of the Alliance Theatre)

World premieres and other ambitious shows come to metro stages as the weather warms. Here are highlights to consider.

World premieres and other ambitious shows come to metro stages as the weather warms. Here are highlights to consider.

The world-premiere musical “Basura” at Alliance Theatre, May 30 to July 12, is worth seeing just because of the heavy involvement of multiple Grammy award-winner Gloria Estefan, who is co-writing the music and lyrics with her singer-songwriter daughter Emily.

Yet it also sounds intriguing. The new work is based on the 2015 documentary film “Landfill Harmonic,” directed by Brad Allgood, Juliana Penaranda-Loftus and Graham Townsley. It’s the true story of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra, which a music teacher started for students. The ensemble members of the troupe use unorthodox objects — such as empty paint cans, a fork and a bent license plate — and turn them into instruments to create music.

The show is directed by Michael Greif, who has been the driving force behind blockbusters such as “Rent” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” and has an all-star creative team. — Jim Farmer

Aurora Theatre is presenting "Initiative, a world premiere by Atlanta playwright Jacob York, from March 26 to April 19. (Photo courtesy of Aurora Theatre)

‘Initiative’

As one of the final pieces in its season, Aurora Theatre will produce “Initiative,” March 26 through April 19, a world premiere by Jacob York about mortality, friendship and imagination. The play focuses on Dave, a young man in his late 20s battling aggressive cancer, who begins to worry about all the milestones he will miss if he loses that battle. Facing down his own mortality, he decides to sit down with his loved ones for one last game of Dungeons & Dragons, where he might play out the moments he fears he won’t live to see. Running March 26 through April 19, “Initiative” will explore how imaginative play can help us cope with the worst that life throws at us. It promises to be equal parts tearjerker and nerdy fantasy romp. — Luke Evans