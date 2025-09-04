Arts & Entertainment Atlanta creatives bask in shared glow of 2025 Suzi Bass Award nominations Theatrical Outfit, Aurora Theatre scored the most nods for awards honoring the best in Atlanta theater, but the list also held surprises. The Theatrical Outfit's "Young John Lewis," starring Michael Bahsil in the titular role, received the most 2025 Suzi Bass Awards nominations among musicals with 14. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford)

By Benjamin Carr – ArtsATL 16 minutes ago link copied

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Theatrical Outfit received the most nominations in the recently announced 2025 Suzi Bass Awards, recognizing the best in professional theater throughout metro Atlanta. The downtown company gained 27 nods for shows, including “Young John Lewis,” “The Lehman Trilogy” and “A Raisin in the Sun” (co-produced with Dominion Entertainment). Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre was the second-most nominated house, receiving 26 nods for productions such as “Waitress,” “The Color Purple” and “King of Pangea.” The awards — which recognize musicals, plays and theater for young audiences with separate prizes — will be presented Nov. 10 at Variety Playhouse. The full list of 2025’s nominees is available at thesuzis.org/awards. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Theatrical Outfit received the most nominations in the recently announced 2025 Suzi Bass Awards, recognizing the best in professional theater throughout metro Atlanta. The downtown company gained 27 nods for shows, including “Young John Lewis,” “The Lehman Trilogy” and “A Raisin in the Sun” (co-produced with Dominion Entertainment). Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre was the second-most nominated house, receiving 26 nods for productions such as “Waitress,” “The Color Purple” and “King of Pangea.” The awards — which recognize musicals, plays and theater for young audiences with separate prizes — will be presented Nov. 10 at Variety Playhouse. The full list of 2025’s nominees is available at thesuzis.org/awards. Singing, dancing rabbi makes acting debut in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Aurora Theatre received 26 nods for productions, including "The Color Purple" (pictured), "Waitress" and "King of Pangea." (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford)

Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Matt Torney, who received a nomination for directing “The Lehman Trilogy,” was excited for the recognition. Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Matt Torney, who received a nomination for directing “The Lehman Trilogy,” was excited for the recognition. “I am just thrilled by all of the nominations for artists who worked at TO this season,” he said. “We want to be a home for Atlanta artists, and the recognition by the Suzi judges feels like such a great validation of that.” “Young John Lewis” was the most-nominated musical, receiving 14 nods. “The Lehman Trilogy” was the most-nominated play, receiving seven nominations for its ensemble and in technical categories. “Young John Lewis” was the most-nominated musical, receiving 14 nods. “The Lehman Trilogy” was the most-nominated play, receiving seven nominations for its ensemble and in technical categories. Theatrical Outfit's “The Lehman Trilogy” — starring (from left) Eric Mendenhall, Brian Kurlander and Andrew Benator — was the area's most-nominated play with seven Suzi Bass Award nominations. The three men were nominated for best ensemble. (Courtesy of Theatrical Outfit / Casey Gardner Ford)

“‘The Lehman Trilogy’ was one of the most challenging and rewarding pieces of theater I’ve ever designed, and it is so wonderful to have that work be recognized by the Suzi judges,” lighting designer David Reingold said. “I am also very grateful that every other designer, the cast and the director were all nominated for their truly brilliant artistry. And I want to shout out everyone whose work on the piece wasn’t eligible for any sort of award — from the electricians to the painters to the TO staff — for their tireless commitment to creating this monster of a show.” “‘The Lehman Trilogy’ was one of the most challenging and rewarding pieces of theater I’ve ever designed, and it is so wonderful to have that work be recognized by the Suzi judges,” lighting designer David Reingold said. “I am also very grateful that every other designer, the cast and the director were all nominated for their truly brilliant artistry. And I want to shout out everyone whose work on the piece wasn’t eligible for any sort of award — from the electricians to the painters to the TO staff — for their tireless commitment to creating this monster of a show.”

The nominations are decided upon by panels of volunteer judges, who see dozens of productions throughout the year. The cast of "Hot Jambalaya" bids farewell to New Orleans at Dad's Garage's. The production earned Suzi recognition this year, a rarity for Dad’s Garage. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford) Travis Sharp and Matt Hobbs, the co-writers of “Hot Jambalaya” at Dad’s Garage Theatre, said the attention paid to their musical feels wild. Travis Sharp and Matt Hobbs, the co-writers of “Hot Jambalaya” at Dad’s Garage Theatre, said the attention paid to their musical feels wild. “I’ve written or co-written six other musicals that premiered in Atlanta,” Sharp said. “They cumulatively garnered zero Suzi nominations. To be involved in a production that received nine freaking nominations feels surreal.” Hobbs said he hopes this reaction to the original production will lead to a bright future for the Louisiana-set show.

“We hope this recognition from the Suzi judges will help inspire future productions of our spicy murder-mystery musical,” Hobbs said. “We’d love to share ‘Hot Jambalaya’ with audiences all over the place. We’re especially hoping for a production in New Orleans.” Nominated sound designer Dan Bauman is proud of his work on “Hot Jambalaya.” Nominated sound designer Dan Bauman is proud of his work on “Hot Jambalaya.” “Dad’s Garage usually isn’t on the Suzis’ radar, so to get so much love is really gratifying. Plus, I rarely do musicals, so that was surprising. A huge amount of the show’s success needs to go to Winston Johnson, our engineer. He made it sing.” Candy McLellan Davison received two directing nominations. (Courtesy of ArtsATL) Candy McLellan Davison received two directing nominations, for “Hot Jambalaya” and Synchronicity Theatre’s “Petite Rouge.” “These are my first nominations since heavily pursuing directing,” Davison said. “I was super proud of the outcome for both ‘Petite Rouge’ and ‘Hot Jambalaya.’ I was happy the artists involved were recognized for the talent and passion they poured into both.” Candy McLellan Davison received two directing nominations, for “Hot Jambalaya” and Synchronicity Theatre’s “Petite Rouge.” “These are my first nominations since heavily pursuing directing,” Davison said. “I was super proud of the outcome for both ‘Petite Rouge’ and ‘Hot Jambalaya.’ I was happy the artists involved were recognized for the talent and passion they poured into both.”

Davison was also recognized for her work in the ensemble of Alliance Theatre’s “Milo Imagines the World.” J.L. Reed, a nominated director for Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse’s production of “The African Company Presents Richard III,” said he was grateful for the four nods his show received. “The nomination is a reminder of how lucky I am to be a creative, particularly in this city,” Reed said. “‘African Company’ was a deeply rewarding experience. I got to collaborate with some amazing artists, so I’m delighted that they’re being recognized, too.” “The nomination is a reminder of how lucky I am to be a creative, particularly in this city,” Reed said. “‘African Company’ was a deeply rewarding experience. I got to collaborate with some amazing artists, so I’m delighted that they’re being recognized, too.” Actor Tyren Duncan as James Hewlett in "The African Company Presents Richard III." The drama presented at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse received four Suzi Bass Award nominations. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Shakespeare Company) Destiny Danielle, receiving her first Suzi recognition as a member of the nominated ensemble for the play, said she was taken aback by the amount of recognition the show received.

“‘African Company’ wasn’t just another play,” she said. “It was based on real events. I am blessed to be a part of history, in a way, performing this show on the Shakespeare Tavern stage at such a pivotal time.” Markell Williams received a leading performer nomination for portraying 10 characters in playwright Amina McIntyre’s “How to Make a Home,” a touring production with Out of Hand Theater performed in homes and other small spaces. “It feels great to feel seen,” Williams said. “To have my work on ‘How to Make a Home’ be recognized means so much, especially at a time when I’m allowing myself to be more fearless in my approach to my work. I’m trusting myself more, and I’m beginning to finally believe that I truly belong in the room.” Tess Malis Kincaid, nominated for her performance as Sister Aloysius in “Doubt: A Parable” at Actor’s Express, said she was grateful for the recognition. “It feels great to feel seen,” Williams said. “To have my work on ‘How to Make a Home’ be recognized means so much, especially at a time when I’m allowing myself to be more fearless in my approach to my work. I’m trusting myself more, and I’m beginning to finally believe that I truly belong in the room.” Tess Malis Kincaid, nominated for her performance as Sister Aloysius in “Doubt: A Parable” at Actor’s Express, said she was grateful for the recognition. “And I’m really happy that the awards gave so much love to the production, which featured such beautiful and generous work from people both onstage and behind the scenes,” she said. Kincaid also took a moment to remember the namesake for the awards, the Atlanta stage and film actor known for “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “Sweet Home Alabama” who died in 2002. Kincaid also took a moment to remember the namesake for the awards, the Atlanta stage and film actor known for “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “Sweet Home Alabama” who died in 2002.

“Thanks to Suzi for her legacy,” Kincaid said. “I can hear her infectious, cackling laugh now as we make such a fuss in her name every year.” :: Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, Dramatists Guild, Atlanta Press Club and Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in the Guardian. His debut novel, “Impacted,” was published by the Story Plant. Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, Dramatists Guild, Atlanta Press Club and Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in the Guardian. His debut novel, “Impacted,” was published by the Story Plant. ArtsATL logo MEET OUR PARTNER