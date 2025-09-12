Author changes approach to John Prine book after musician’s death

Author Tom Piazza's friendship with musician John Prine (above) is the subject of a new memoir titled, "Living in the Present with John Prine." (File/AJC)

Plus two more new books this month on music: ‘Meridian Rising’ about Jimmie Rodgers and ‘The Perfect Tuba.’

Among those who mourned his death was author Tom Piazza, 70, who had befriended the musician in 2018 while working on a profile for Oxford American magazine.

Just two years earlier he’d released “The Tree of Forgiveness,” his first album of new music in 13 years. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and received nominations and awards from the Grammys and the Americana Music Awards. In January 2020 he headlined the 30A Songwriters Festival in South Walton, Florida, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys . But by late March he was in ICU, and less than two weeks later he was gone.

Singer/songwriter John Prine had already survived two bouts of cancer and hip replacement surgery, but his death at age 73 from COVID-19 in 2020 came as a shock to his legion of fans.

"Living in the Present with John Prine" by Tom Piazza Courtesy of W.W. Norton

Their friendship deepened over time, forged over dinners with their wives and visits to Prine’s home in Nashville and Piazza’s in New Orleans. In late 2019, Prine asked Piazza to help him write his memoir. They got in one good interview session and had another one scheduled when Prine died.

"Living in the Present with John Prine" (W.W. Norton, $27.99) is not the book Piazza originally set out to write. Instead, it's Piazza's memoir about their friendship. Much has been written in recent years about the dearth of quality friendships among adult men. "Living in the Present with John Prine" delivers the antidote. Written in an intimate, conversational tone, it lovingly captures how these two men of a certain age bonded over their shared interests in music, history and storytelling.

Reading this book is like being a fly on the wall as the men cruised Florida in a 1977 Coupe DeVille, shopped for shoes and antiques, and traded Bob Dylan stories, recalling the first time they met one of their musical heroes. According to Prine’s recollection, they were at Carly Simon’s house swapping songs on a guitar. Prine’s first record was still a couple of months away from being released, but Dylan already knew the lyrics and sang along.