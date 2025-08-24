A few minutes after 9 p.m., sounds of police sirens echoed throughout the venue, signaling the beginning of a video montage of YFN Lucci’s time away leading up to his release.

In 2021, he surrendered on racketeering charges and was placed in Fulton County Jail, where he stayed until last year after pleading guilty to a single gang charge. YFN was moved to Burruss Correctional Training Center in Forsyth. He was released Jan. 31.

The 34-year-old is on parole until 2031.

Before he stepped on the State Farm Arena stage, behind-the-scenes clips of the roughly four-year journey played on screen.

Shortly after, the rapper, wearing a denim set and backed by a three-piece band, graced the stage to eager fans (with phones in hand) anticipating his return. It was fitting, then, that YFN Lucci opened the show with “Jan. 31 (My Truth),” the first single he dropped after his release.

He quickly switched to older fan favorites like 2015’s “Wonder Why” and 2016’s “Woke Up (Boss).” Seconds later, Rick Ross appeared on stage to perform his YFN Lucci collaboration “Heartless.”

Credit: SCOOT HOLLOWAY Credit: SCOOT HOLLOWAY

Throughout the opening of the show, YFN Lucci performed each song with grit and gratitude, as if his career trajectory was heavy on his mind.

The trajectory of his peers seemingly weighed on him, too — considering his show included an in memoriam segment featuring deceased Atlanta rappers. Rich Homie Quan, DJ Unk and Young Scooter were among the many celebrated.

It was a tear-jerking moment when realizing the number of Atlanta rappers who died in the years since YFN Lucci turned himself in.

He later picked up the momentum with a collection of songs dedicated to his female fans: “Missing You,” “Date Night,” “Run It Up” and “Both of Us,” which featured an appearance from R&B singer Layton Greene.

The show reached a peak with YFN Lucci’s performance of 2016’s “Letter From Lucci.” The track’s lyrics about beating the odds and having unyielding hustle clearly still resonate with the rapper today, as he conquered another turning point of his career.

He performed the song with his young son, marking an inspirational moment. Fans across the venue sang along to each word, as if the song was their personal mantra, too.

Saturday’s crowd reacted similarly with YFN Lucci’s performance of “Documentary.” Later in the show, more guests joined him on stage: Dreezy, Trey Songz and Boosie, to name a few.

But State Farm Arena completely erupted as soon as Atlanta rappers BunnaB and YKNiece hit the stage. The crowd danced and rapped along to “Bunna Summa,” “Innit” and “Take Me Thru Dere,” a standout from Metro Boomin’s recent mixtape, “A Futuristic Summa.”

Breskiii and Quavo later joined the stage for “Take Me Thru Dere,” marking the first major performance of the song.

Credit: SCOOT HOLLOWAY Credit: SCOOT HOLLOWAY

Quavo stayed on stage to perform “Key to the Streets,” YFN Lucci’s 2016 collaboration with Migos and Trouble. Latto was the final guest of the night, joining for “Wet.” She performed “Georgia Peach” and “Big Mama.”

YFN Lucci ended the night with the PnB Rock-assisted “Everyday We Lit,” his biggest hit to date. But, today, the song has a somber meaning, given that PnB Rock died in 2022 (YFN Lucci was still in custody during that time).

The compounded grief felt while being in jail when a friend dies feels massive. Because you’re not only losing a peer and collaborator, you’re also actively grieving the life you had before jail.

It’s hard to fathom that the emotional load of those circumstances weren’t on YFN Lucci’s mind during the show.

The night ended with his family joining him on stage to celebrate his sold-out show.

For nearly an hour and a half, YFN Lucci (who’ll release a new album, “Already Legend,” on Sept. 19) gave Atlanta a memorable show that felt like a personal love letter to those who never left his side.