Fall dance offerings span a wide array of styles and genres, with little in common with one another, except what matters. Whether ballet, flamenco or contemporary dance, each production is rendered at a high level of excellence and depth of expression that reflect an increasingly strong local dance scene.
Atlanta Ballet. Ballerinas in jewel-adorned green tutus waft through dreamlike patterns to romantic strains of Gabriel Fauré’s music. It’s a vision from George Balanchine’s “Emeralds,” one of three works in “Balanchine & Peck,” the first production of Atlanta Ballet’s 10th season under Gennadi Nedvigin’s artistic direction. “Emeralds,” a plotless gem from 1967, appears alongside Balanchine’s 1929 “The Prodigal Son,” a strikingly modernist telling of the biblical parable. Balanchine’s legacy leaps forward in time with “In Creases,” choreographer Justin Peck’s first New York City Ballet commission created in 2012. Set to Philip Glass’ “Four Movements for Two Pianos” played live, the ballet’s complex geometries evoke successive bursts of crystalline light.
Sept. 12-14. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-892-3303, atlantaballet.com.
Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. Last fall at Serenbe, the circular patterns and vibrant lines of Jimmy Orrante’s “Balanced” showcased the star power of Terminus’ newer dancers. More new company members will debut when Orrante’s piece is reprised as part of “Out of the Box: Series III.” The triple bill also includes a premiere by Atlanta favorite Tara Lee, whose work uses AI to assist in music creation. Cammi Nevarez, an Atlanta transplant from Southern California, will offer her first contemporary ballet for a professional company. Given her background in jazz and hip-hop dance, Nevarez’s new work will likely reflect the explosive rhythm and dynamism of both genres.
Sept. 20-28. Tula Art Center, White Box Theater, 75 Bennett St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-0510, ovationtix.com.
Staibdance. “Between Dog and Wolf” takes its title from a French idiom for the time of day when sunlight obscures visual details, making it hard to distinguish friend from foe. The multidisciplinary work looks at human thought and behavior within a polarized society, where groups with radically different world views lack any real space for understanding one another. Aiming to harmonize diverse perspectives, the highly tour-able production will appear in several venues across the city, starting at Georgia Tech’s DramaTech Theater and spanning from Inman Park’s Trolley Barn to the Wild Heaven West End Brewery.
Oct. 2-26, various locations. staibdance.com.
The Georgia Ballet. Enfolded in shadowy Victorian velvet and lace, The Georgia Ballet’s “Dracula” ushers in Halloween with a darkly seductive interpretation of Bram Stoker’s gothic horror novel, noted for its dramatic stage effects. This version by Norbe Risco, artistic director of Kentucky Ballet Theatre, opens The Georgia Ballet’s 65th anniversary season with a state premiere. While most other Georgia Ballet productions are family-friendly, this one, with mature content and dark themes, is for audiences ages 12 and up, with parental discretion advised.
Oct. 23-26. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-528-8490, georgiaballet.org.
Atlanta Flamenco Festival. Antonio Granjero, once a child prodigy from southern Spain, has since covered much of the globe to critical acclaim. He’ll appear with Entreflamenco, the company he founded in 1998 in his hometown of Jerez de la Frontera. Though the company is now based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its style still reflects life and culture in Granjero’s hometown. It’s a tradition known for buoyant singing and catchy guitar riffs blended with intricate and sometimes funky dance rhythms, said Julie Baggenstoss, executive director of local presenting organization A Través. Three world-class dancers, with vocalist Pilar Villar and guitarist Juan José Alba, will present two concerts plus open community classes.
Nov. 8-9, Emory Performing Arts Studio, 1804 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-277-1499, www.atravesarts.com.
