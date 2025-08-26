“Off the Wall: William Downs.” In two live performances, acclaimed Atlanta artist William Downs will use the facade of 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail as his canvas. Drawing in real time to Bryan Collins spinning avant-garde jazz, Downs will create a mural.

Oct. 17-18, Off the Wall, 725 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail. offthewall725.com.

“Outside.” Three top-notch painters with Atlanta connections, Gerald Lovell, Taylor Simmons and Jurell Cayetano, will be featured in this group show at Hawkins HQ, the finger-on-the-pulse indie space housed in a seedy former motel in Hapeville. See what the kids are up to (and wearing) at the Sept. 27 reception from 6-9 p.m.

Sept. 27-Nov. 23. Hawkins HQ, 2865 Old Hapeville Road SW, Unit 18, Atlanta. hawkinsheadquarters.com.

“Must Be Nice.” Regional art doesn’t get more truth-telling and pack a bigger visual wallop than Victoria Dugger’s work, which has been featured in Vogue and The New York Times. Winner of the 2024 Hudgens Prize, the Athens artist presents a solo exhibition at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning this fall. “Must Be Nice” centers on disability and identity filtered through a Southern gothic lens.

Through Oct. 26. Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, Fowler Gallery, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-623-6002, thehudgens.org.

“André Leon Talley: Style is Forever.” One of the most influential voices in international fashion, North Carolina native André Leon Talley encountered racism and other challenges during his childhood and in the fashion world, too. But he went on to earn a master’s degree in French literature at Brown University, lived life on his own grand terms and became a legend in the process. SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film pays tribute to Talley with an exhibition highlighting the many photos, garments and ephemera he gifted to SCAD, which embraced Talley as a curator and adviser during his lifetime.

Oct. 15-March 1. SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, 1600 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-253-3132 scadfash.org

“Con(text)ual.” The petite but potent Pollinator Art Space at the Goat Farm Arts Center features a group show this fall curated by Nicole Lampl of the Reeves House Visual Arts Center in Woodstock. An interesting mix of participating artists include Kate Burke, N. Masani Landfair, Gabi Madrid, Sean McCormick, Annalise Nelson, Esteban Patino and Debbie Veith, all of whom use text as a component of their work.

Through Sept. 18. Pollinator Art Space, 1200 Foster St. NW, Suite 109, Atlanta. 678-852-9676, thepollinatorartspace.com.

“Temporal Reflections.” Atlanta artist Michael Reese is featured in a solo exhibition of new work at Sandler Hudson Gallery centered on time travel and his efforts to “envision a future where African Americans are not merely participants but architects of a cosmic narrative.”

Sept. 20-Nov. 1. Sandler Hudson Gallery, 739 Trabert Ave. NW, Suite B, Atlanta. 404-817-3300, sandlerhudson.com.

“Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders.” One of the definitive voices in ’60s-era documentary photography, Danny Lyon was just 21 when he photographed the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club. The Booth Western Art Museum exhibits 50 black-and-white photographs as well as interviews from that collaboration created between 1963-1967. An inspired choice for the Booth, Lyon’s show suggests a parallel between bikers and the American cowboy, their horses traded for Harleys and Monument Valley traded for the American highway.

Through Jan. 18. The Booth Western Art Museum, 501 N. Museum Drive, Cartersville. 770-387-1300, boothmuseum.org.