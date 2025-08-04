Credit: Photo by Dustin Timbrook Credit: Photo by Dustin Timbrook

Kim’s solution was simple — start a weekly drawing group. He began by hosting modest sessions in his own studio at the co-working facility Art & INDUSTRY. “At first it was one person named Eemer who showed up. And then before you know it, Raz showed up. And then it started to snowball from there.”

And snowball it did. In the year and a half since its inception, High Contrast has built a loyal and enthusiastic contingent. Many of its regulars rarely miss a Tuesday night session. “It’s almost like church,” said Kim.

The congregation ranges from seasoned street art veterans who rib each other playfully to bright-eyed upstarts who exchange recommendations for their favorite tutorial books. Uniting them all is a spirit of sharing — techniques, materials, food and even opportunities. No one medium or style defines the enterprise. Some artists practice drafting in perspective while others explore hand lettering with parallel pens. Some render neutral organic forms in charcoal or paint while their neighbors conjure neon-soaked illustrations with digital tablets. Those who don’t draw come equipped with crafting supplies, snacks or good conversation.

A guiding tenet of checking your ego at the door keeps the energy of High Contrast warm and welcoming. It’s a principle that alleviates much of the anxiety newer artists feel about others judging their work while also allowing creative professionals to pursue ideas free from the pressures and constraints of their corporate day jobs.

One of those professionals is graphic designer Leah Abucayan, who spent the evening sketching stylized portraits of her group mates. “I feel like High Contrast forces you to do something for fun just for yourself. You’re around people who are doing the same thing — something noncompetitive,” she said.

Like many members, Abucayan’s experience with the collective extends beyond the Tuesday night meetups and into special events organized by Kim. The following Saturday she would compete in a high-energy Ink Battle before a crowd of hundreds of excited Atlanta Comic Con attendees. Her opponent? Friend and High Contrast long-timer Raz.

These auxiliary opportunities play a major role in building up members. Several artists got their first stab at painting a public wall during the Atlanta Crossroads Mural Festival, co-organized by Kim with Atlanta muralist Chris Wright. The “Fortuna Art Show” (May 2025) exhibited each creator’s unique style through a collaborative custom tarot deck. Some projects, such as a community-illustrated scroll and a Secret Santa art exchange, are less public-facing but still help to foster understanding and long-term connections between artists.

“Almost every project that we do, we make sure that we represent like 20% brand-new talent,” Kim said. “It doesn’t feel like you’re amongst gods or anything like that. We’re all a bunch of dorks running around trying to figure out what we’re making and stuff. So that’s fun.”

High Contrast has a transgressive and revolutionary social media aesthetic — stark photocopied flyer designs, balaclavas as motif — but the prevailing energy in the space is one of kindness, acceptance and generosity. Halfway through the event, Kim lit candles on a chocolate cake, delivering it to two grinning members of the collective. Friends gathered around to sing “Happy Birthday,” slices were passed around the room and the artmaking carried on. It was a special occasion, but it felt like something that might happen here every week.

As midnight passed, the group unfurled its long paper scroll and continued a monthslong process of filling yard after yard with spontaneous drawings and text, only to roll it back up and tuck it away until the next gathering. Why invest so much time and energy into a piece too large to fully display? Kim hinted at an explanation when relaying his dismay about generative AI’s disruptive effect on creative careers.

“You know, I got really defeated when I saw the writing on the wall. I was like, ‘Damn, this sucks.’ But, by the same token, there’s all these people here,” he said. “They’re not doing it for any other reason but to get with like-minded people that like to make things. It’s a testament that humans are going to be doing what humans do. It’s kind of awesome.”

