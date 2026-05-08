Arts & Entertainment Atlanta Ballet’s ‘Frida’ seeks beauty, complexity in portrait of artist Sharing the role of Frida Kahlo, dancer Larissa Capitanio Dal’Santo calls preparation ‘such an intense process.’ Playing Frida Kahlo, Larissa Capitanio Dal'Santo (center) rehearses with fellow Atlanta Ballet dancers before this weekend's debut of "Frida" at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Courtesy of Shoccara Marcus)

By Robin Wharton – ArtsATL 33 minutes ago Share

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Frida Kahlo — surrealist painter, political activist, feminist, gardener — spent a lifetime transforming her dreams into reality. For Larissa Capitanio Dal’Santo, one of two dancers cast in the titular role (along with Mikaela Santos) of Atlanta Ballet’s production of “Frida,” the opportunity to play Kahlo on stage is, fittingly, a dream come true.

As soon as the company announced “Frida” — created by renowned choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa — would be coming to Atlanta Ballet this season, Dal’Santo said she imagined what it might be like to take on the character of Frida, but she hardly dared hope that her name would show up on the final casting list. “And now, now that I am really doing it, I’m so excited,” she said. “It has been such an intense process, but I am enjoying every minute.” Initially, Dal’Santo knew of Kahlo through the artist’s richly symbolic self-portraits. “When you look at her paintings, you are struck by something powerful,” Dal’Santo said. “There’s so much meaning there.” “Frida is a real woman on stage with all of her strong and weak moments,” dancer Larissa Capitanio Dal'Santo said. “There is beauty in that, so I’m trying to embrace it, even if that means I’m not seeing a pretty ballerina in the mirror.” (Courtesy of Shoccara Marcus)

To bring Frida to life, in addition to studying her art more closely, Dal’Santo said she dove deeply into researching Kahlo’s biography and the political, geographic and cultural context that shaped and were shaped by Kahlo’s work.

Dal’Santo began by watching Julie Taymor’s 2002 biopic starring Salma Hayek. From there she moved to documentaries and blogs about post-Revolutionary Mexico and La Casa Azul, Kahlo’s family home in Mexico City, where she lived with Diego Rivera and is now a museum dedicated to Kahlo’s life and work. “There’s a weight that comes with performing the role of someone that actually existed, as opposed to a fictional character like Giselle,” Dal’Santo said. “We have Frida’s story in her art, and her dad was a photographer, so we have so many photos,” Dal’Santo said. “At the same time, we still have to imagine a little bit.” That space for imagination is where Dal’Santo and choreographer Lopez Ochoa have the greatest artistic license, as well as a shared and deeply felt personal responsibility to explore and represent Kahlo’s complexity and humanity. In addition to deepening her understanding of Kahlo’s biography, stepping into the role of Frida has also provided Dal’Santo an opportunity to work closely with Lopez Ochoa. “I was part of the company for “Coco Chanel,” but in the corps (de ballet),” Dal’Santo said. “So I didn’t get to really work with Annabelle full time. Now, working closely with her every day, it’s inspiring to see how supportive she is and how much she cares about all of the details.”

Like Dal’Santo, Lopez Ochoa began the creative process with research. The choreographer has gained acclaim for her full-length ballets depicting some of history’s most notorious female icons, both fictional and factual. Atlanta dance patrons perhaps know her best for “Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon,” which was co-produced by Hong Kong Ballet and Queensland Ballet and had its North American premiere in 2024 with Atlanta Ballet. Lopez Ochoa’s first narrative ballet was 2012’s “A Streetcar Named Desire” for Scottish Ballet, and her most recent work, “Gentleman Jack,” for Northern Ballet, tells the story of 19th-century Yorkshire diarist Anne Lister, often referred to as “the first modern lesbian.” Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa (center) works with Atlanta Ballet dancers Mikaela Santos (left) and Catherine Conley (right) to develop a performance that conveys the complexities of Frida Kahlo’s story. (Courtesy of Shoccara Marcus) “The research takes longer than the choreography,” Lopez Ochoa said. Once she feels she has a handle on her subject, she writes a script with the assistance of a dramaturge and then hands the script off to her longtime collaborator, composer Peter Salem, for the scoring.

“We are kind of married artistically,” Lopez Ochoa said. “Sometimes he has questions about certain scenes,” she said, “and I answer those. Then he goes off, and two months later, I get presents.” When creating the movement, Lopez Ochoa prefers to work chronologically. She goes into the studio with a provisional score, a mind full of knowledge and a blank slate. “I improvise in front of the dancers to develop the movement,” she said. Sometimes, she discovers that settling the drama of a scene takes longer than she anticipated, so she will use Garage Band to tinker with Salem’s score to give herself more time for the dancing. “He’s very open to extending or shortening a movement. I do it myself first, and then I send him all the edits, and he makes it more interesting.” At the end of the process, each character in a ballet such as “Frida” has a distinctive vocabulary that expresses the essence and energy of the character. “I ask myself, what if I did not have the costumes? Would the audience understand this man coming in right now is Diego Rivera or that this female character is the deer and not the bird or Frida herself?” Atlanta Ballet dancers Carraig New (left) and Mikaela Santos in rehearsals. (Courtesy of Shoccara Marcus)

Kahlo spent much of her life bedridden and in and out of hospitals for surgeries and treatments to repair damage caused by childhood polio and a catastrophic bus accident when she was 18. At the same time, she traveled widely and lived a life filled with intellectual curiosity, artistic experimentation, political activism, a tumultuous marriage and numerous passionate affairs with both men and women. In “Frida,” Lopez Ochoa has given Kahlo a body that is literally broken, her identity distributed across a male “chorus” that embodies all of the different self-representations the artist painted over her lifetime: a female dancer as the central figure from the painting “The Wounded Deer”; another female dancer as a bird who represents Kahlo’s spirit and will; and, of course, one female dancer as Frida herself. That same embodied multiplicity, however, also helps to convey the stature and influence that Kahlo built and maintained through constant self-fashioning intended to express her deepest interior being. For Dal’Santo, representing Frida’s physical disability meant unlearning a ballet dancer’s almost instinctual association between “looking pretty” and artistic perfection. “Frida is a real woman on stage with all of her strong and weak moments,” she said. “There is beauty in that, so I’m trying to embrace it, even if that means I’m not seeing a pretty ballerina in the mirror.” Mikaela Santos, who shares the title role in half of the Atlanta Ballet performances of "Frida" this weekend, is pictured rising above the male chorus. (Courtesy of Shoccara Marcus)