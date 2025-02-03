Update
Beyoncé adds fourth Atlanta date to upcoming ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour

Tickets go on sale Friday
Beyoncé performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By
Updated 35 minutes ago

Giddy up, Atlanta BeyHive!

Beyoncé is adding yet another Atlanta date to her “Cowboy Carter” tour, marking four nights that she’ll be in the city.

The superstar will bring all of her “Cowboy Carter” regalia to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 10-11, and now July 13-14. Atlanta is the final city of the tour.

Earlier this month, the superstar announced her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter” stadium tour, fresh off her historic Grammy win for album of the year. The eight-city tour kicks off in Los Angeles in April and included stops in Paris and London before ending in Atlanta.

Tickets for the July 14 show go on sale Friday at noon via Ticketmaster. However, because of the tour’s limited run, participating in the following presales is highly encouraged:

  • BeyHive presale: Starts today at noon and end Thursday at 11 a.m.
  • BeyHive VIP package presale: Starts today at noon and ends Thursday at 11 a.m.
  • Citi Cardmember presale: Starts Thursday at noon and end Friday at 11 a.m.

More information can be found via ticketmaster.com. Tickets for her first three shows in Atlanta went on sale last week and are still available.

The last time Beyoncé performed in Atlanta was for her Renaissance World Tour in 2023. She performed for three nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Beyoncé‘s epic “Cowboy Carter” album dropped last spring and includes Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. The LP took home this year’s Grammy win for best country album and album of the year — her first win in the latter category.

“I just feel very full and very honored,” she said during her acceptance speech. “It’s been many, many years.”

