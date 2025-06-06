In comes Atlanta native Teyana Taylor as a capably intense Atlanta cop and hostage negotiator who thinks Janiyah isn’t the monster some of her fellow cops assume she is.

“You have three women who in their own ways are fighting to be seen and come together despite men who don’t understand their situations,” said Shepherd in a phone interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to promote the film, which came out on Netflix June 6.

Shepherd shot her role in six days at Atlanta’s Tyler Perry Studios in the late spring of 2024 after arranging to finish the second season of her hit syndicated talk show “Sherri” a week early.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

AJC: You have been largely known as a comedic actress. How did you get into this film?

Shepherd: Any time I can step out of my comfort zone, I’ll do it. You can’t grow unless you stretch yourself. When Tyler Perry called me and told me he had a part for me in “Straw,” I read the script and was blown away. When he told me Taraji P. Henson and Teyana Taylor were involved, I was like, “Holy smokes! I’ll be acting with these powerhouses?”

AJC: What was it like watching Taraji’s character fall apart in such a horrible way?

Shepherd: It was like one bad thing after another, and the bank situation was the final straw. Her character’s life really gave me empathy and compassion for those who go through so much yet can’t quite get it together. She played by the rules, but they were weaponized against her.

AJC: Why did your character, Nicole, bond with Janiyah?

Shepherd: Nicole left an affluent bank to come to this one in a poorer neighborhood to try to make a difference, but it’s been a challenge for her until Janiyah walked in the door.

AJC: Why do you think Tyler Perry is so effective at writing about women like this?

Shepherd: He is the product of a single mom. He is very privy to the struggles his mother, Maxine, went through, the pain and her resilience to push through. He had access to all these emotions because of his mother. His generosity is because of his mother.

AJC: How did you get to know Tyler well enough that he thought of you for this role?

Shepherd: He remembered me from my role in “Precious.” (Perry was an executive producer of the 2009 film, along with Lee Daniels and Oprah Winfrey.) At the time, I didn’t get a chance to meet him on set. Early last year, I invited him to see me do stand-up at the City Winery in Atlanta. I didn’t think he’d be able to make it, but the next thing I know, his security is sweeping the place like Secret Service. He watched my entire set. He later told me it was phenomenal, and he even left me some notes. They were loving. We became friends. He told me to call him for advice. This led to him writing a role for me.

AJC: What was it like working at Tyler Perry Studios?

Shepherd: I had never been there, and when I got on the lot, I cried. He’s a Black man with 300 acres. He employs so many African American people. He employs people out of prison who can now buy homes for their family. His employees seem so happy. As a Black woman, it just inspires me.

AJC: I heard you convinced him to change the name of your character in the movie.

Shepherd: He named my character Henrietta. I told him there are no Henriettas my age. So, he gave me free rein to name my own character. I came up with Nicole. Then whenever I said Janiyah’s name, he would say, “Why are you making it sound so sexy? That’s why I called you Henrietta. We have to cut down on the sexy!” He really knows how to lighten things up on set.

AJC: What was it like to work with Taraji and Teyana?

Shepherd: Taraji is a consummate professional, the best. I learned so much watching her, her rawness and vulnerability. I enjoyed Teyana, who was so silly. You see her stony face on camera, but then she becomes a mushball of laughter. We did TikTok dances. We had a good time.

AJC: And it was so great to see Sinbad again. (In the film, he plays a homeless man.)

Shepherd: Tyler wanted to give him work as an actor instead of just donating money. (Perry gave Sinbad his first role in five years after he suffered a stroke.) Work helped him get health insurance (through SAG-AFTRA, the actor’s union). The way Tyler did it sets Sinbad up for future opportunities.

AJC: You just concluded the third season of your talk show, “Sherri,” and have been given a fourth. When you last talked to me in 2022, did you have any idea you’d be where you are now?

Shepherd: It’s kind of surreal. I’m joking, but I’m not. It’s very different from working on “The View.” (She was a co-host from 2007 to 2014.) The duties there were split among five women. With this show, I’m the host. I do all the press. If I get sick, there are 120 people who don’t work. It’s a lot more responsibility. I used to take the subway everywhere. The producers said I can’t do that. I have to take a car service to guarantee I’ll be there on time. If a guest can’t make it, if the paneling on the wall needs changing, I get a call. Oprah (Winfrey) told me you’ll spend 85-90% of your time at the studio. She was right. But I’m built for this. I got into this for a reason.

AJC: So you must enjoy the time off in the summer.

Shepherd: I actually like to work. I get back to my stand-up. I’m putting out a book. I have personal appearances, branding deals. I don’t like to be bored.

If You Watch

“Tyler Perry’s Straw,” available on Netflix