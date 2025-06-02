Dwight Eubanks, a celebrity hairstylist and fixture on the early seasons of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“I just have to laugh instead of crying about this whole journey,” he told People magazine in an exclusive interview.
Eubanks, 64, received the diagnosis after getting bloodwork done at a January health fair. A follow-up test in April confirmed he had cancer.
On the reality show, the fashionable, well-dressed Eubanks was close friends with “Real Housewives” castmate Sheree Whitfield. He would appear frequently at various parties and functions on the show, happy to provide a shady comment and side eye.
Eubanks told People there were no physical symptoms to clue him in on the cancer. He is working with his doctors on a treatment plan.
“I feel good,” Eubanks said. “I’m 64, that’s young to me. … We’re all going to go through something. But when we reach those bridges, you have to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and carry on. Because life really is a beautiful thing.”
Eubanks decided to publicize his health condition as the new brand ambassador for the nonprofit group ZERO Prostate Cancer. He wants to raise awareness and encourage men — especially Black men — to get screened.
Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer for men in the United States and the second deadliest, behind only lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. American men have about a 12.5% chance of getting prostate cancer in their lifetime.
Among Black men, the chance is more like 16%, and they are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than white men.
