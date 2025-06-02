Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Former ‘Housewives’ star Dwight Eubanks has prostate cancer

‘I just have to laugh instead of crying about this whole journey,’ celebrity hairstylist says.
Hair judge and Atlanta celebrity stylist Dwight Eubanks said there were no physical symptoms to clue him in on the cancer, and he is working with his doctors on a treatment plan. Alyssa Pointer / AJC
Hair judge and Atlanta celebrity stylist Dwight Eubanks said there were no physical symptoms to clue him in on the cancer, and he is working with his doctors on a treatment plan. Alyssa Pointer / AJC
By
27 minutes ago

Dwight Eubanks, a celebrity hairstylist and fixture on the early seasons of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I just have to laugh instead of crying about this whole journey,” he told People magazine in an exclusive interview.

Eubanks, 64, received the diagnosis after getting bloodwork done at a January health fair. A follow-up test in April confirmed he had cancer.

On the reality show, the fashionable, well-dressed Eubanks was close friends with “Real Housewives” castmate Sheree Whitfield. He would appear frequently at various parties and functions on the show, happy to provide a shady comment and side eye.

Dwight Eubanks received the prostate cancer diagnosis after getting bloodwork done at a January health fair. Tests in April confirmed it. (Sean Drakes for the AJC)

Credit: Sean Drakes, for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Sean Drakes, for the AJC

Eubanks told People there were no physical symptoms to clue him in on the cancer. He is working with his doctors on a treatment plan.

“I feel good,” Eubanks said. “I’m 64, that’s young to me. … We’re all going to go through something. But when we reach those bridges, you have to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and carry on. Because life really is a beautiful thing.”

Dwight Eubanks (center), designer of Purple Door Salon, oftened appeared at events on the show. Here he laughs it up with Lisa Wu-Hartwell and her stylist, Tracy Sipp. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / hshin@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / hshin@ajc.com

Eubanks decided to publicize his health condition as the new brand ambassador for the nonprofit group ZERO Prostate Cancer. He wants to raise awareness and encourage men — especially Black men — to get screened.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer for men in the United States and the second deadliest, behind only lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. American men have about a 12.5% chance of getting prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Among Black men, the chance is more like 16%, and they are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than white men.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the media in North Charleston, S.C., Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Credit: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Biden says he's 'feeling good' in first remarks after cancer diagnosis announced

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers say ex-assistant’s social media posts undercut her rape allegation

Why ‘Survivor’ chose two alums with Georgia ties for all-star 50th season

CBS is celebrating the 50th season and more than a quarter century of “Survivor” with an all-star edition featuring 24 alums, including two with Georgia connections.

The Latest

"Great Black Hope" is by Atlanta native Rob Franklin. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

A death and a drug bust kill the club scene’s party vibe in ‘Great Black Hope’

How different will a revamped ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ show look after prison?

Why ‘Survivor’ chose two alums with Georgia ties for all-star 50th season

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments

1h ago