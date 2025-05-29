Explore Meet the cast of Survivor 50

The 50th season is scheduled to debut early next year.

Jeff Probst, who has hosted “Survivor” since the show’s launch in 2000, told Entertainment Weekly that paring down the 750 alums to 24 was “brutal.”

“We wanted to taste every flavor, every type personality, all the eras,” Probst said, noting that “there are so many people we could have put out there, but there are only so many people you can put on the show.”

Indeed, many of those alums on social media expressed their disappointment over not making the cast.

Teresa “T-Dog” Cooper, a Delta Air Lines flight attendant from Jackson who appeared in 2001 on “Survivor: Africa” and finished fifth, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she “would have loved to have been part of Season 50, but it was not to be.”

Ron Clark, who finished eighth in Season 38 and competed with Devens, said he was too busy running his Atlanta middle school Ron Clark Academy to even consider doing the show again. “But I am feeling FOMO, like a gut punch,” he texted the AJC on Wednesday. “It would have been an epic experience.”

His primary reservation: “With 24 big personalities, it would have been hard to maneuver that.”

The only winner to date with strong Georgia ties is Parvati Shallow, a former Atlantan and University of Georgia graduate. She has appeared on “Survivor” four times and won “Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites” in 2008.

Another popular former Georgian who didn’t make the cut is Malcolm Freberg, a Walton High School graduate who appeared on three “Survivor” seasons between 2012 and 2017.

Here is a quick refresher about Devens and Hubicki and highlights from their past interviews with the AJC.

Credit: CBS Credit: CBS

Rick Devens

Which season: “Survivor: Edge of Extinction” (Season 38)

How far did he get: Fourth place. He was eliminated from the game early, was able to fight his way back in (which is not a common opportunity on the show) and almost won the $1 million. In the end, super fan and singer Sia rewarded Devens a consolation prize for his efforts: $100,000. (Over eight seasons, Sia gave money to her favorite player, dispensing more than $1 million.)

Age when he first competed: 34 (2018)

Current age: 41

Profession at time of show: morning news anchor in Macon

Current profession: director of communications, Middle Georgia State University, Macon

Status: Married with two children

Why he was chosen for Season 50: He played his first season with hunger and passion. He was also fundamentally likable. It didn’t hurt that he co-hosted a “Survivor 45″ podcast with Probst in 2023. “He’s a longtime Jeff favorite,” noted Rob Cesternino, a reality show podcaster and former “Survivor” contestant. His co-host Mike Bloom added: “It was just a matter of time before he would come back. … When his back is against the wall, to say he’s feisty is an understatement.”

What he told the AJC in 2019 about how he stayed so peppy during the competition: “I was fueled by panic. I knew I needed to find idols and win challenges or I was going home. I had some extra body fat to burn. I was getting a lot of adrenaline seeing them get weaker as I got stronger. I got this third wind that carried me through.”

On entertaining the jury during tribal council: “There’s no place that’s more like a news desk than tribal council. You’re in bright lights. You’re talking to your audience, in this case, Jeff and the jury. I felt way more comfortable in that scenario and that allowed me to listen to what others are saying and capitalize on those moments. I definitely wanted to put on a show.”

Christian Hubicki

Which season: “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” (Season 37)

How far did he get: He finished seventh. He was a sharp strategist who got along with everybody. He was embraced by the producers, his castmates and many viewers. But other players saw him as a threat so they voted him out long before he had a chance to argue his case before the jury.

Age when he first competed: 32 (2018)

Current age: 39

His Georgia connection: He worked on and completed his Ph.D. at Georgia Tech between 2015 and 2018.

Profession then and now: mechanical engineering associate professor at Florida State University

Why he was chosen for Season 50: He emanates positive dork energy that contrasts nicely with the more physical players. And “Survivor” acolytes online are happy. “He’s odd, confident, adorable, earnest, and brilliant, just totally himself,” wrote Slate’s Hillary Frey, a big “Survivor” fan.

On being seen as a threat himself: “In retrospect, I see that I was,” he told the AJC in 2018. “It was a surprise in the game. When I was out there, it was a total shock. Someone liked me!”

His thoughts on White: “I walked away impressed by Mike (who came in second). I didn’t know he was plotting against me. He was the one person who had the most information and was most likely to screw me over. He did a good job luring me over the last week as an alliance partner. Meanwhile, he was working aggressively to get me out. Good for him. He’s playing to win.”

What did he take from the experience? “It was almost transcendently neat to be out there plotting with people, working with people. You’d never otherwise get to be a confidante with a Hollywood millionaire (like Mike) and vote together. It’s so cool.”