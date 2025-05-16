Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

The material is the message in Atlanta artist Olu Amoda’s sculptures

Seven of Olu Amoda’s discarded material sculptures are now installed at Woodruff Park.
Alpharetta-based artist Olu Amoda leans against one of his discarded material sculptures. Seven of his works are on display in Woodruff Park until June 17. (Jeffrey Moustache/AJC)

Credit: JeffreyMoustache

Credit: JeffreyMoustache

Alpharetta-based artist Olu Amoda leans against one of his discarded material sculptures. Seven of his works are on display in Woodruff Park until June 17. (Jeffrey Moustache/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

When Alpharetta-based artist Olu Amoda was a child growing up in a small town in the Delta state of Nigeria, he remembers the rhythmic sound of metal being shaped by his goldsmith father’s anvil. He also recalls taking pieces of charcoal and dashing around buildings to draw haphazard lines on the walls while his mother, a street chef, served her homemade jollof rice to passersby. His creative impulse was present young.

But perhaps more influential on his artistic expression was the town pastor who would pray over objects like cars and houses. The pastor would speak to the objects, then might pour gin or whiskey over parts for a ritual blessing. The material became spiritual.

“That brought me into a consciousness of the spirit essence of material — what I call the latent energy now,” Amoda said.

When objects break apart and disintegrate, he explained, each fragment carries with it the spirit of the whole. Amoda is also fascinated by forensics and how objects, through DNA and carbon, can tell you who touched them or how old they are.

“Material has memory,” he said.

This philosophy is the narrative behind most of Amoda’s work, including his current exhibition, a sculpture garden called “Memory in the Material” on display through June 17 in Woodruff Park.

ExploreYoung Atlanta entrepreneurs will sell their wares at two Sunday markets
Visitors wander among a series of sculptures by Olu Amoda, an artist who places great emphasis on the discarded materials he uses to create his work. (Jeffrey Moustache/AJC)

Credit: JeffreyMoustache

icon to expand image

Credit: JeffreyMoustache

The exhibition is the latest in the Art in the Park series, a public art initiative by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta produced in collaboration with Dashboard, an Atlanta nonprofit that creates public art experiences.

“Memory in the Material” features seven large-scale sculptures of expressive human forms Amoda assembled using discarded parts from blacksmith shops and metal objects given to him from friends.

Amoda intentionally selects each bolt, screw, scrap and joint.

“I go through the rubble,” he said, “and pick up pieces that are yelling at me or saying ‘look’ or ‘I’m next.’”

When he was starting out as an artist in college, the energy of the material was secondary to form and function.

“A round ball becomes a head or the bulbs of someone’s backside,” he said. “But as you start to master your craft, all these considerations, this careful selection of what goes to one place, is thrown aboard.

“ … Now the objects find me — I don’t find them. I try as much as possible not to alter the materials or the objects. I could cut it so that it still retains part of the latent energy of the material, but I leave a clue as to where they come from.”

ExploreMeet the graffiti artist who got his start spray-painting freight trains in Atlanta
Visitors admire the sculptures of Olu Amoda, an Alpharetta-based Nigerian artist who is currently featured in Woodruff Park as part of the Art in the Park series. (Jeffrey Moustache/AJC)

Credit: JeffreyMoustache

icon to expand image

Credit: JeffreyMoustache

Three of the sculptures in “Memory in the Material” are a collection humorously called “Real Housewives of Buckhead.” The satirical female figures are assembled from parts of balusters from homes in Buckhead.

“I’m not saying it in a direct way, but I’m saying (the housewives) are the authorities who decide the interiors. They speak to these objects,” Amoda explains. “The words spoken to an object stay with the object … I bring those attitudes into my work because every piece must have an attitude.”

In addition to Art in the Park, three of Amoda’s sculptures are also featured in the eighth installment of the Suwanee SculpTour, a series of sculptures dotted around Suwanee Town Center that can be enjoyed through 2027.

One of Amoda’s works in the SculpTour called “Miles” is a towering human form created from repurposed automatic transmission discs. According to the SculpTour guide, Amoda’s use of transmission discs is a subtle commentary on transportation across the Mexico-US-Canada borders.

Amoda’s finished sculptures — the sum of the parts — amount to “a sort of collective consciousness” where no single part is useless, he said. For him, this message, too, is spiritual: It’s symbolic for humanity.

If you go

Art in the Park. Through June 17. Woodruff Park. 91 Peachtree St., Atlanta. AtlantaDowntown.com.

SculpTour. Through 2027. Multiple locations in Suwanee. suwanee.com/engage/public-art/suwanee-sculptour.

About the Author

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Danielle Charbonneau on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Sculptor and mixed-media artist Alison Saar has been announced as this year's $50,000 David C. Driskell Prize winner. The prize recognizes African American artists and scholars for their innovations in art or research. (Courtesy of Nicholas Lea Bruno)

Credit: Nicholas Lea Bruno

Driskell Prize winner Alison Saar to be honored at High gala featuring John Legend

Sculptor Alison Saar, the High Museum of Art’s 20th annual David C. Driskell Prize award winner, will be honored at a black-tie gala, with John Legend set to perform.

Review: ‘I’m Just Living Some Life, Okay?’ lends texture to everyday life

Review of Honey Pierre’s solo exhibition “I’m Just Living Some Life, Okay?” at Impossible Currency gallery,

A Buddhist statue stolen from a Japanese temple nearly 13 years ago is returned from South Korea

The Latest

Georgia-bred actor Jackson Goad (far left, green pants) has been in the ensemble cast for the Broadway touring production of "Shucked" for more than 200 shows. (Evan Zimmerman)

Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Georgian finds chance to act in pun-packed ‘Shucked’ is ‘ear-esistible’

After paleontologist and painter’s date, love was no longer extinct

Zoo Atlanta is ending its library pass program after more than a decade

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.