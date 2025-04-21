Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Will Darius J be the second Georgia resident to win ‘The Voice’?

The only Georgian to win is Woodstock’s Bryce Leatherwood in 2022.
Darius J performs during the knockout round of "The Voice" that aired April 14, 2025. (Tyler Golden/NBC)

Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

Darius J performs during the knockout round of "The Voice" that aired April 14, 2025. (Tyler Golden/NBC)
By
32 minutes ago

Darius J is hoping to be the second Georgian to take home “The Voice” crown on NBC.

The quirky 35-year-old Florida native has had a convoluted path to the top 20 and will perform Monday for a shot at the top eight and the live shows.

He said he sang Usher’s “Caught Up” for his blind audition which aired in February, to show his fun side while also honoring Atlanta. It worked. He received chair turns from three coaches: Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé. John Legend was the only coach to not turn his chair.

ExploreFrom 2023: The AJC speaks to first Georgia Voice winner Bryce Leatherwood

“Where have you been all my life?” burbled Bublé after his audition. “The Lord has filled you up with so much light and love and charisma.”

Ballerini called him electric and “such an artist. I’d be so deeply jazz hands honored to be your coach.”

Levine compared Darius’ outfit to something his friend, former “Voice” coach and Atlanta resident CeeLo Green, would wear. “Clearly, you’re fearless,” Levine said. “I just feel it will be a very magical ride. Please pick me.”

Despite very enthusiastic pitches from Ballerini and Bublé, Darius ultimately chose Levine.

“I know from his experience coaching, he’s super technical, which is something I knew I could work on,” Darius said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I also figured he’d give me an opportunity to explore different genres.”

And he was cool with Levine’s CeeLo Green comparison.

“CeeLo is amazingly talented,” Darius said. “I don’t mind at all. A lot of my fashion inspiration comes from CeeLo. ‘The Voice’ had us create a fashion vision board and he was included.”

During the battle round last Monday, Darius lost to Britton Moore as they duetted on Radiohead’s “Creep,” a song he knew well and understood because he always felt like an outsider.

“‘Creep’ was one of my top 5 songs I wanted to sing,” he said. “I was super excited.”

Levine took the option to “save” Darius. But Ballerini and Bublé tried to steal him from Levine, placing Darius in the same position he was after the audition round.

Bublé likened him to a great chef: “You’re like a less sweary Gordon Ramsay.”

Ballerini aped Julia Roberts’ line from the rom-com “Notting Hill”: “I’m just a girl standing before a boy asking him to love her.”

“You’re a different spark,” Levine said. “I hope you remember that in formulating your decision.”

Darius said he felt loyal to Team Levine and decided to stay put.

Unfortunately, during the knockout round that aired last week, Levine placed Darius up against powerful singer Conor James and he lost yet again despite getting plenty of praise for his take on Estelle’s “American Boy.”

Darius, who is gay, said singing a song from a woman about a man didn’t matter to him. “I believe in telling a story,” he said. “I wasn’t going to change it to ‘American Girl.’ It’s just a happy song. Every time I have sung that song, it has put me in a great mood.”

Fortunately, Ballerini still had an open spot to steal him and she grabbed it.

“He has this certainty about him and this joy,” Ballerini said on the show after the steal. “I don’t have anybody on my team at that level of full encompassing performer.”

Darius has a steep hill to climb to make it to the live shows. Each coach will only be able to keep two of their five remaining team members Monday night, eliminating 12 people on one single show.

He’s struggled to break into the music industry over the years, he said. He came to Atlanta in 2020 after a prominent music producer promised to help him out. But he said he wasn’t given much help once he arrived.

“When you do things you’re not necessarily supposed to do, it’s hard to find gigs,” Darius said. “It’s very hard to find your crowd. I’m not necessarily an R&B singer or a pop singer. There isn’t a box to put me in. It’s hard to navigate in music when you don’t fit into any box.”

On the show, he said he has dealt with unspecified addiction issues and even lived in his car for a time.

“Those dark times are what made me who I am today,” Darius said. “I’ve been through the worst. I’ve been on the bottom. I ultimately got back on my feet.”

He now makes a living as a call center worker while pursuing music, including songwriting for other artists.

But Darius hopes his exposure on “The Voice” gets him the connections to enable him to be a full-time musician. And he has kept his head high during his entire run on the show.

“I have never really thought about going home,” he said. “I think that has worked to my benefit. I am in my favorite place in the entire world performing on that stage. I’m proud of how far I’ve come and the obstacles I’ve overcome.”

He couldn’t say which artist’s song he’s singing for the playoff round, but he said it’s another Atlanta act. (Outkast perhaps?)

WHERE TO WATCH

“The Voice”

8 p.m. Mondays on NBC, available next day on Peacock

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dives for a loose ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in a NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The Heat defeated the Hawks 123-114 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Celebrities out in full force for Hawks vs. Heat Play-In game

How an Atlanta-born songwriter helped Beyoncé and Doechii win Grammys

How an Atlanta-born songwriter contributed to Grammy-winning success for Beyonce and Doechii.

Drake complains about Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Super Bowl performance in new defamation claims

The Latest

John Walsh and Callahan Walsh host of "America's Most Wanted" on Fox. (Michael Becker /Fox)

Credit: Michael Becker /FOX. © 2025 FOX Media LLC.

Atlanta now home to Fox’s ‘America’s Most Wanted’ with John Walsh and son

Shamea Morton Mwangi juggles life between ‘Housewives’ and Atlanta Hawks

Exclusive: ‘A Different World’ Netflix sequel pilot shooting in Atlanta this summer

Featured

The North Point Mall sign is shown, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Alpharetta. The North Point Mall continues to struggle, with redevelopment in limbo. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.

Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.

Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.