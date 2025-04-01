‘Downton Abbey’ fashions are abloom in floral installations at Phipps Plaza

The iconic fashions of “Downton Abbey” are reimagined in an immersive show featuring the creations of Atlanta floral artists in a display of unique installations at Phipps Plaza. Outfits created by using flowers include those inspired by the stylish Lady Mary Crawley and servants including Mrs. Hughes.

Orchestrated by Fleurs de Villes, the installations can be viewed from Wednesday to Sunday. Guests will be able to take part in extra activities Saturday, including an opportunity to meet the floral artists from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the mall’s Monarch Court and learn about their inspiration as well as how they create their floral fashions.

Floral demonstrations will take place in Monarch Court from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and a pop-up market will feature blooms from florists from 1-5 p.m. in the Court of the South. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite floral mannequin and earn a chance to win a two-night stay in the Zen Suite at Nobu Hotel Atlanta.