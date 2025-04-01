‘Downton Abbey’ fashions are abloom in floral installations at Phipps Plaza

The iconic fashions of “Downton Abbey” are reimagined in an immersive show featuring the creations of Atlanta floral artists in a display of unique installations at Phipps Plaza. Outfits created by using flowers include those inspired by the stylish Lady Mary Crawley and servants including Mrs. Hughes.
Orchestrated by Fleurs de Villes, the installations can be viewed from Wednesday to Sunday. Guests will be able to take part in extra activities Saturday, including an opportunity to meet the floral artists from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the mall’s Monarch Court and learn about their inspiration as well as how they create their floral fashions.
Floral demonstrations will take place in Monarch Court from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and a pop-up market will feature blooms from florists from 1-5 p.m. in the Court of the South. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite floral mannequin and earn a chance to win a two-night stay in the Zen Suite at Nobu Hotel Atlanta.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Fleur de Villes via Cookerly PR/Veronica Castillo
Credit: Photo courtesy of Fleur de Villes via Cookerly PR/Veronica Castillo
As part of the event, Lenox Square will host a floral-enhanced display of Mr. Carson, the butler on the series, and Nobu Hotel Atlanta will offer a new floral cocktail.
Atlanta is the second stop of the “Downton Abbey” tour, which includes 10 cities in the U.S., Canada and England. The tour is being presented here well ahead of the release of “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” expected to open in theaters nationwide Sept. 12.
Phipps Plaza is at 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; Lenox Square is at 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; and Nobu Hotel Atlanta is at 3520 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. More information: fleursdevilles.com.
