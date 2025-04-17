Wellness
Wellness

Big plans for 4/20? Here’s what you should know before celebrating

Not all cannabis is created equal — and terms like CBD, delta-8 and THC can get confusing.
FILE: Sylvia Hayes discusses her medical marijuana products at Trulieve, which now has six locations across Georgia.

Credit: Helena Oliviero

Credit: Helena Oliviero

FILE: Sylvia Hayes discusses her medical marijuana products at Trulieve, which now has six locations across Georgia.
By
1 minute ago

What was once known strictly as a stoner’s holiday, 4/20 has taken on a more elevated meaning — a day of wellness, self-care and intentional rituals.

“People are realizing cannabis isn’t just about getting high,” cannabis culinary expert Vanessa Lavorato, author of “How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time,” told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s about feeling better, more present, and in control of your body.”

But with so many new products on the market, understanding what you’re consuming is key. Not all cannabis is created equal — and terms like CBD, delta-8 and THC can get confusing fast.

Know your cannabinoids

Before you bite into a brownie or pop a gummy, it’s worth understanding the compounds at play:

  • CBD (Cannabidiol): A non-psychoactive cannabinoid, CBD is known for its calming, anti-inflammatory properties. It won’t get you high, but it may help with anxiety and sleep.
  • Delta-8 THC: Nicknamed “diet weed,” delta-8 is a psychoactive compound typically synthesized from CBD. It provides a milder high than delta-9 THC (the classic compound in marijuana) but it’s less regulated, which raises safety concerns.
  • THC (Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol): The main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, THC is what gives users the classic euphoric “high.” It’s still federally illegal in the U.S., though 24 states have legalized it for recreational use (it remains illegal in Georgia).
ExploreEdibles on DoorDash? It's now possible in Georgia

Is THC safe to consume?

That’s where things get hazy.

“Cannabis works with our endocannabinoid system (ECS), the same system that regulates sleep, mood and stress,” Lavorato said. “We literally have receptors for it throughout our bodies.”

The ECS also plays a surprising role in memory and learning. THC is known to temporarily disrupt short-term memory which, according to experts, may not be a downside. In “The Botany of Desire,” author Michael Pollan suggests that forgetting is essential to mental clarity — and that cannabis may help filter out unnecessary information. That idea has sparked interest in cannabis as a potential treatment for PTSD and other trauma-related conditions.

Still, questions remain. “If people are finding relief from cannabis, great. But is it safe? We think so, but we don’t know,” Dr. Heather Hirsch, a menopause expert at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told Harvard Health.

ExploreHemp laws in Georgia are confusing. Here's what you can buy right now

Part of the problem is access. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under federal law, making it difficult for researchers to study real-world products. Reclassifying it as a Schedule III substance would ease those restrictions and allow for more licensed growers. But access isn’t the only issue.

“Without significant funding, we won’t close the critical knowledge gap on cannabis’ risks and benefits,” Cindy Kiel, associate vice provost for research at Stanford University, told the Association of American Medical Colleges.

While there’s growing evidence supporting cannabis for conditions like epilepsy, chronic pain and menopausal symptoms, experts agree that more long-term, unbiased research is still needed.

What about CBD?

Unlike THC, CBD is not classified as a controlled substance — making it widely available in everything from serums to sleep gummies. But that accessibility comes with a catch.

“There is a still a lot of uncertainty, and we are yet to receive the official guidance from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence on the use of cannabis-based products for medicinal purposes,” Dr. Hazel Wallace, a nutritionist, former NHS physician and founder of The Food Medic, told Women’s Health. “These products are not regulated as medicines or drugs so do not undergo rigorous checks.”

Dr. Chandni Hindocha, a clinical psychopharmacologist, agrees. “We still don’t know exactly how CBD works in the brain,” she told the publication. “But it can act on over 65 different neurotransmitter receptor sites.” These include CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors, serotonin receptors (which influence mood) and GABA receptors, which help regulate the nervous system. That may explain, according to Hindocha, why CBD is touted as a remedy for everything from anxiety to acne.

FILE Ñ A worker restocks drinks infused with THC at a cannabis dispensary in Denver on Jan. 29, 2014. Drinks spiked with cannabis and other mood-altering components are expected to explode in 2025 as interest in alcohol declines, especially among Gen Zers. (Matthew Staver/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

A new kind of self-care ritual

From skin care to sleep aids, cannabis products are becoming a staple in wellness routines. Here are a few elevated ways to celebrate 4/20:

  • Try an infused dinner party: Lavorato swears by potlucks where everyone brings a responsibly dosed dish. “It’s like a dinner party with a built-in good time. You connect, you laugh, you eat great food, and no one wakes up with a hangover.”
  • Cheers to no booze: Nowadays brand THC-infused Spirits are a modern alternative to alcohol. Its bottled spirits come in multiple dosing options, and its canned cocktails — available in flavors like Spicy Lime and Berry.
  • Glow from within: Beyond Body Oil from Prima is a hemp-powered remedy for dry, stressed skin. With 600mg of organic CBD, squalene, magnesium, and botanicals like helichrysum and jojoba, this lightweight oil nourishes, balances, and helps protect skin from environmental stressors. Think of it as a skin-loving ritual in a bottle — perfect post-bath or pre-bed.
  • Sleep better: Treadwell Farms’ Sleep CBD Gummies combine Florida-grown full-spectrum hemp with natural pineapple extract. With CBD, CBN and a microdose of THC, they’re designed to support your body’s natural sleep cycle with no groggy aftermath.

So whether you’re tincturing CBD under your tongue or sipping a THC-infused mocktail, approach with intention and celebrate responsibly.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

Keep Reading

About 97,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2024, according to the National Institutes of Health. Naloxone, which can reverse fentanyl’s deathly effect, is now available for free in Georgia, and anyone can get it. (TNS)

Credit: TNS

Fentanyl overdose inhibitor Narcan now available for free in Georgia

Americans are being killed by drugs laced with fentanyl. But the good news is, naloxone, which can reverse fentanyl’s deathly effect, is now available for free in Georgia.

OPINION

Legalize it. Tax it. Regulate it.

Georgia’s failure to legalize marijuana and different forms of gambling has left it unable to regulate and manage these existing industries and ensure product safety.

Pfizer ends development of potential pill obesity treatment

The Latest

If you can’t remember the last time you washed your sheets, it might be time for a refresh.

Credit: Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash

The dirty truth about your sheets

WalletHub names Atlanta an ‘eggcellent’ city for Easter celebrations

Uber, Mothers Against Drunk Driving team up to tackle impaired driving in Georgia

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.