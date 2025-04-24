Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Atlanta actor Ahmed Lucan finds home on Hulu’s comedy ‘Deli Boys’

‘There’s nothing like it on TV or streaming at the moment,’ he says
Atlanta resident Ahmed Lucan is a recurring character in the Hulu series "Deli Boys." (Handout)

Credit: CONTRIBU

Credit: CONTRIBU

Atlanta resident Ahmed Lucan is a recurring character in the Hulu series "Deli Boys." (Handout)
By
1 hour ago

Ahmed Lucan is like many working actors in Atlanta looking for that one big break. After many years of small roles on shows and movies like “Sully,” “The Blacklist” and “Homeland,” he has landed a notable recurring role in the buzzy new Hulu comedy “Deli Boys.”

The series ― about two spoiled Pakistani men who find out their successful father is actually a crime boss only after he dies and are forced to take over the business ― debuted last month to rapturous critical reviews. While Hulu doesn’t release ratings data, the show did crack the Reelgood Top 10 of most-watched streamed TV series soon after its debut.

“There’s nothing like it on TV or streaming at the moment,” Lucan said. “It deals with today’s America. It also happens to be about Pakistani-Americans, and shows the intertwining of different cultures.”

Lucan plays Hassan, part of the Philadelphia-based DarCo cocaine trafficking syndicate, which uses a deli chain as cover. “We want to protect our tails,” he said. “At the same time, we want to make sure we have a good front as the money is coming in.”

After Baba Dar (Iqbal Theba) dies in a seemingly freak golfing accident, the board can’t decide who should take over: aggressively calculating Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan) or sexist, power-hungry Ahmad (Brian George). As a compromise, the board gives the co-CEO jobs to Baba’s ill-prepared sons Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh) on an interim basis. Lucky and Ahmad expect to pull the strings behind the scenes.

Lucan’s character sees Mir and Raj as soft, and for much of the season is deeply skeptical they can run the operation effectively.

“They’ve been pampered all their lives, entitled,” Lucan said. “Mir is trying to be like his father while Raj is easygoing, chill and doesn’t do much of anything.”

Indeed, Mir possesses a business degree (from Drexel University, he notes many times) but not much actual business experience. Raj is proudly lazy, enjoying the perks of his dad’s money without the responsibility. He also happens to know a lot about cocaine.

Atlanta resident Ahmed Lucan (right) plays a board member of the drug syndicate in the comedy "Deli Boys." (Courtesy of Hulu)

Credit: HULU

icon to expand image

Credit: HULU

The 10 episodes reveal the quick maturation of Mir and Raj as they fend off demanding Peruvian coke suppliers, snooping FBI agents and rival drug gangs.

“It’s really fun and well-written,” Lucan said. “They allowed us to do a little improv, to use Indian slang. I felt the most free on this particular set compared to any other.”

Lucan moved from Pakistan to Birmingham, Alabama at age 12, but didn’t like it. He recalled a teacher there actually saying to him: “You should go back to where you’re from.”

But he felt more accepted after his family moved to Atlanta, which had a more established South Asian community. He spent his teen years in Lilburn, graduating from Berkmar High School, then received a business degree at Mercer University. He became a law clerk and paralegal, but work slowed after the dot-com crash of 2000, so he began taking acting classes.

In 2005, he moved to Los Angeles and struggled to land consistent acting work as opportunities for South Asian actors were scarce. “It was all the typical stereotypes: grocery store guys, gas station attendants, terrorist roles, a lot of ka-boom stuff,” he said.

Indeed, his favorite moment was playing a henchman for three episodes on Showtime’s heralded spy drama “Homeland.”

Ahmed Lucan played a limo driver in the 2016 film "Sully" starring Tom Hanks. (Courtesy of Warner Bros)

Credit: WARNER BROS

icon to expand image

Credit: WARNER BROS

In 2012, he came back to Atlanta. “It’s a great place to raise kids,” said the father of three, who is married to a Home Depot executive.

Opportunities have improved in recent years. He was a fanboy limo driver in “Sully” driving around Tom Hanks and a doctor in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

“People of color are getting better roles,” he said.

Lucan, who runs a construction company on top of acting is well aware of the tangible slowdown in filming.

“Local auditions have gone down quite a bit,” Lucan said. “I’m still getting opportunities in markets like Chicago, L.A. and New York. But overall, things are slow.”

Ahmed Lucan, a Berkmar High School and Mercer University graduate, has been acting for more than 20 years and has more than 70 credits to his name. (Handout)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

He is hoping “Deli Boys” gets a second season, still relishing his first time on the red carpet at a screening of the show last month.

“For a show of this caliber, with the stories being told, I feel like we’ve arrived,” Lucan said. “Being backed by Hulu, we’re part of the American fabric.”

WHERE TO WATCH

“Deli Boys,” 10 episodes of Season 1 available on Hulu

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

