Wednesday, April 16, marked the first Aging in Atlanta community event of the year. The event was held at Georgia International Convention Center.
Kroger was the presenting sponsor for the sold-out event. Kaiser Permanente and The Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm also served as sponsors.
As attendees enjoyed lunch, the event kicked off with opening remarks from Corwin N. Harper, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia. Later, the AJC’s Kim Yates moderated a panel and Q&A session on health and medication, available resources, estate planning and more. Participants also won door prizes, including a legacy journal, fire-proof document bag, gift baskets from Kaiser Permanente, Kroger gift cards, and suite tickets to Atlanta United games.
Kroger, Kaiser Permanente, The Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm, Georgia Relay, Senior Medicare Patrol, The Center for Puppetry Arts, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution held one-on-one chats before the panel discussion. Attendees also interacted with emotional support llamas, received vaccines provided by Kroger, and snapped pictures in a photo booth.
Panelists included Charisse Braxton, NP-C, FACHE, senior director of clinical operations, Kaiser Permanente Georgia Region Wellness Centers; Marcus Griffith, MD, physician lead, weight management, psychiatrist, the Southeast Permanente Medical Group; Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., Kroger Health - Atlanta Division; and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm.
Braxton shared resources and classes for seniors, such as Silver Sneakers, and CPR training as well as options for after-hours care and senior discounts.
Griffith talked about the safety of GLP-1s, tips for eating healthier, Medicare Advantage plans, and ways to maintain mental health.
McEwen discussed supplements and managing medications, guidance for taking over-the-counter drugs, the safety of aging adults taking hormones, solutions for making medication more affordable, and what to do if you incorrectly take your medication.
Pawley discussed the difference between wills, trusts and probate and whether you should have all three. She also discussed medical power of attorney and living wills. After the panel, Pawley had a breakout session where attendees could ask more about estate planning.
For additional information about staying active, healthy living and more, look for Aging in Atlanta special sections in print and ePaper Sunday editions of the AJC. The next special section is coming May 4.
