Should you downsize to an apartment?

How do you know when your house has become too much to handle as you age? Home maintenance can become increasingly overwhelming as circumstances evolve later in life — including changes in health status, financial situation, and cohabitation. However, leaving the home where you’ve built a life over the past several years, or decades, can be an emotional process.

Denise Maloney, 66, recently found herself at this crossroads. After considerable contemplation and prayer, she said she knew when the time was right. Last June, she put her beloved Braselton home on the market after 12 years there.

“My house had become more than I could handle due to some health issues, so I felt the timing was good to sell with the state of the housing market at the time,” she said.

She wanted to find something that would be low in physical and financial maintenance.

Sorting out things

Parting with mementos and memories of family gatherings with kids and grandchildren was not an easy process. Maloney broke the task into stages to make it a bit more manageable.

“First, I went to my family to see what they wanted … any sentimental items, or anything they could use,” she said. “Then, I sold my larger furniture because I knew it wouldn’t fit into the smaller space.”

Next, she had a garage sale to purge remaining items.

“I went through all the cabinets and drawers and closets and removed things I hadn’t used or worn in a while.”

Finally, she donated items left over from the garage sale. Her greatest challenge was sorting through sentimental items.

“I’m a sentimental person — I attach memories to things,” Maloney said. “I asked myself, ‘Do I love this?’ and ‘Will I use it?’ — if it really makes me smile, I kept it.”

Otherwise, it got tossed. She admits it was an emotional process to sort through her grandchildren’s favorite toys they’ve long since outgrown, along with some family keepsakes from her parents and grandparents, and other favorite collectibles. But the new space would only accommodate necessary objects.

Adjusting to a smaller space

Maloney’s house sold quickly, so she stayed with a friend while searching for her next place to call home. For now, she’s settled into a duplex apartment in downtown Gainesville. She was attracted to the location of the home, including its proximity to family members, her church, and nearby shopping and amenities like parks and trails.

“It’s been a fairly easy adjustment,” she said, “I love that there’s less to clean, lower expenses, and I love the walkability of the area.”

Challenges arose too, such as finding enough storage and space for everything. Also, the new space may not be as conducive for hosting family gatherings with her three adult children, their spouses and 13 grandchildren.

Advice to other downsizers

Moving at this stage of life can be tough, especially if you haven’t moved in years. Maloney shared these tips:

Budget extra for unexpected costs. Utility deposits, renters’ insurance, and window coverings are a few expenses that, for Maloney, added up surprisingly quickly.

Check for senior discounts. Some utility companies waive hefty security deposits for those over 65. Movers may offer discounts too.

Line up help. Whether from family, friends, or movers, having assistance is key.

Whether from family, friends, or movers, having assistance is key. Manage expectations. It’s an emotional process. Focus on the end goal and the benefits of a simpler lifestyle.

“Always round up when estimating costs,” advises Maloney, an accounting professional. “It’s better to be prepared.”

Allow time and emotional space for this major life transition: letting go of possessions, leaving a home, and relocating your life into a smaller space.

Professional tips

Shelly Bloom is a real estate agent who specializes in assisting seniors with selecting, purchasing, and moving into new homes. Her advice echoes much of what Maloney experienced with her move.

If possible, Bloom suggested getting a floor plan of your new home, and soliciting help to place furniture properly.

“Oversized furniture in a small home is uncomfortable, doesn’t look right, and it won’t make you happy,” she said.

Kitchen items often need considerable downsizing, especially if you are moving to a retirement home or community where meals are prepared for you.

“You won’t need all your ‘kitchen stuff.’ You can even keep certain items at family homes so you can still make your ‘specialties,’” she said.

What may be the most difficult process is sorting through your family’s nostalgic items.

“Sort them with family,” Bloom said. ”There are probably items they would enjoy. In cases like photographs, try digitizing,” to save space without losing the keepsake photos. Then, donate the rest.

She also emphasized getting help.

“Moving is really hard and exhausting. This is the time to be the director and not the doer. That is why assistance is so important,” Bloom said.

Now five months into her new, smaller residence, Maloney has no regrets — other than one small furniture item she wishes she’d kept.

“It was difficult,” she said, “but things can be difficult and very positive at the same time.”