Wellness Before you rake leaves this fall, take tips from a Georgia chiropractor Dr. Aaron Bailey explains how to rake smarter, reduce strain and recognize when it’s time to seek help. Share The beauty of fall comes with a seasonal chore that can be harder on the body than many people realize. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

AJC By Olivia LaBorde – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 39 minutes ago

As the leaves change color and begin to fall to the ground, raking the yard becomes a familiar seasonal chore. But what seems like a simple task can put unexpected strain on your back, shoulders and joints, especially when you rake for long periods or use improper technique. More than 45,400 people were treated in emergency rooms for injuries involving hand garden tools in 2024, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In Atlanta, Dr. Aaron Bailey, owner of Vinings Spine & Health Center, says most raking-related injuries can be avoided by changing a few common habits. Before you grab a rake this season, here’s what he wants you to know to stay injury-free.

Related Story Are you ready? Annual leaf color spectacle underway in Georgia’s mountains. October 17, 2026 The hidden strain of raking leaves Bailey says he sees the same types of injuries every fall. “The ones I see most are strains in the low back, neck and shoulders,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Raking involves repeated pulling and twisting of your torso against resistance. Bailey says these movements can aggravate the lower back, including existing disc problems people may not even know they have. Reaching too far and staying bent forward for extended periods only adds to the risk, according to Bailey. “You could be creating a perfect storm for an unwanted injury,” he said.

And it may not take long for symptoms to surface. A short session can trigger pain, particularly for people with a history of back problems.

“Even 15 minutes of raking can flare up a past back problem that ‘feels OK now,’” Bailey said. Related Story 8 metro Atlanta hiking routes less taken but perfect for viewing fall foliage October 14, 2026 Know your limits and get your body ready Before you start, Bailey recommends considering how much yard work you can reasonably tackle, whether your body is ready for the effort and whether you might need help. “The biggest mistake people make when raking and doing yard work is not recognizing how much work their body can perform without aggravation or injury,” he said. “I know that’s not the standard answer people expect from Google or AI, but that awareness is really the core of it.” Next, Bailey recommends taking a few minutes to prepare your body before picking up a rake. Gently bend forward toward your toes, paying attention to any stiffness or discomfort. Mild stretching may be a reasonable starting point for a short session, he says, but it doesn’t mean your body is ready for hours of raking.

Even a few minutes of walking, along with some gentle movements of your torso and shoulders, can help prepare for the task.

Bagging fallen leaves can be hard on the back, especially when lifting and hauling heavy loads. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) Rake smarter and lighten the load Once you start raking, a few simple tips can help reduce strain and make the job easier on your body. Choose the right conditions and tools. Wet leaves and pine needles are heavier and harder to move, Bailey says, so wait for drier weather when possible. Pick a lightweight rake that feels easy to hold and long enough so you’re not bending forward or stooping. A leaf blower can also cut down on repetitive raking.

Wet leaves and pine needles are heavier and harder to move, Bailey says, so wait for drier weather when possible. Pick a lightweight rake that feels easy to hold and long enough so you’re not bending forward or stooping. A leaf blower can also cut down on repetitive raking. Pace yourself. Taking breaks gives you a chance to check how your body feels. Bailey recommends setting a timer for 10 to 20 minutes of raking, followed by a 20-minute break. “Reassess how you feel before starting again, and stop sooner if discomfort increases,” he said.

Taking breaks gives you a chance to check how your body feels. Bailey recommends setting a timer for 10 to 20 minutes of raking, followed by a 20-minute break. “Reassess how you feel before starting again, and stop sooner if discomfort increases,” he said. Pay attention to your form. Pull the rake toward you using short strokes, and move your feet to reposition instead of twisting through your back.

Pull the rake toward you using short strokes, and move your feet to reposition instead of twisting through your back. Switch sides. Alternate your lead hand and stance as you work to avoid putting all the repetitive strain on one side of your body.

Alternate your lead hand and stance as you work to avoid putting all the repetitive strain on one side of your body. Get help with heavy loads. Before lifting a bag of leaves, consider using a wheelbarrow or hand dolly. “Don’t hesitate to use equipment or get help,” Bailey said. “The amount of work you plan to do needs to match what your body can handle that day.” Related Story How to take the pressure out of the holiday season October 1, 2026 When to see a chiropractor Some soreness after yard work is normal, according to Bailey, and should ease over a day or two. Staying hydrated, taking a warm bath or shower and keeping up with gentle movement, such as walking, may help relieve stiffness.

But if back, neck or shoulder discomfort lasts more than two days or worsens on one side, Bailey recommends getting evaluated by a chiropractor.