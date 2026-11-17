Aging in Atlanta They planned to retire in Sicily. Instead, they brought Italy to Georgia. After their retirement plans changed, Daniele and Telisa Asaro found a new way to share their love of Italian food and culture with their Perry community. Share Daniele and Telisa Asaro celebrate with participants after an Italian cooking class at Ciao Bella Market in Perry. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison)

AJC By Judith Garrison – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 47 minutes ago

“Ciao, buongiorno,” I say upon entering Ciao Bella Market, a sign of respect from patrons entering any storefront in Italy. Owner Daniele Asaro stretches out his hand, responding in kind. He points to the Teste di Moro — ceramic Moor heads — staring at me from above the wine dispenser. “You recognize those heads, right?” he asks. Daniele (left) and Telisa Asaro pose in front of the ceramic planters, known as Teste di Moro, at Ciao Bella Market in Perry. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) He launches into the Sicilian legend behind them: A beautiful young woman falls in love with an Arab prince, only to discover he has a wife and children back home. In revenge, she cuts off his head and turns it into a planter.

“The moral of the story?” he continued roaring with laughter. “Don’t mess with a Sicilian lady. She’ll cut your head off!” Related Story They’re not slowing down. They’re living life to the fullest. August 6, 2026 It’s hard to go anywhere in Sicily without eyeing the iconic ceramic planters on outdoor stoops or cafe tables, but in Perry, they are unknown unless you happen to stop by this Italian market for panini or pasta.

For Daniele and his wife, Telisa Asaro, returning to his native Sicily was the plan until their daughter announced the arrival of their first grandchild. “I can’t leave now,” Daniele explained. “We’re going to bring Italy here.”

And they did.

From the boldly hued Teste di Moro to the checkered tablecloths topped with Italian flags, Ciao Bella Market offers a little slice of Italy in an unexpected corner of Georgia. Bringing Italy to Perry Born in the province of Agrigento in the small village of Campobello di Licata, Sicily, Daniele’s Sicilian roots run deeply and loudly. Regardless of the number of people in the market, his sharp, dense accent cuts through chatter and confirms the authenticity on the shelves and on the menu.

How did this Sicilian man land in Middle Georgia? “I found him on the side of the road,” Telisa chuckled. In the 1990s, Daniele worked in Italy for a manufacturing company with a satellite office in Macon, traveling back and forth to conduct business. When they offered him the chance to move to the States permanently, he replied, “When?” Daniele (left) and Telisa Asaro opened Ciao Bella Market four years ago. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) Related Story Flavorful vegan Bolognese is a smart choice for brain health February 22, 2026

Twenty-six years and a family later, his English — heavily enriched with old-world Sicilian — keeps him out of frustrating drive-thrus and inside the air-conditioned market. It’s been four years since he left his stressful 9-to-5 job for days pulling espressos and making paninis. Telisa’s self-described “creative itch” brought the market to life. Initially, they would be the entire staff, flipping paninis and selling retail, filling shelves with Italian items stuffed in suitcases from trips abroad.

“It took off from there,” she said. Never sacrificing quality and with increasingly popularity, imported items from Italy replaced the suitcase hauls. Remaining respectful of the Italian way and learning as they go, both know the market is bigger than its current footprint. Joy now centers around their grandsons, Nikko (Nicolino) and Ira (Ciccio), whose names are the market’s bestselling sandwiches. Quality ingredients matter, Daniele says, but he doesn’t take the sandwiches — or himself — too seriously.

“I mean, it’s a sandwich,” he laughed. “It’s not rib-eye or lobster.” The Nicolino and Ciccio sandwiches, along with Daniele’s easy hospitality, keep customers coming back for a taste of Italy. “This is what life should be,” he said. Chef LeeAnn Evertsen tosses pasta during a cooking class at Ciao Bella Market. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) Pasta perfection in an afternoon With a culinary resume that spans Italy, Germany and the United States, chef LeeAnn Evertsen was the missing piece Ciao Bella Market needed. Her journey to Italy began with her Air Force sweetheart, who was stationed there and sent her a one-way ticket. He proposed, and after a series of deployments to Italy and Germany, the couple returned to the United States in 2022.

Today, Evertsen continues The Culinary Underground, a passion project she launched in Italy in 2017, while also donning her green apron at Ciao Bella Market. Her pastamaking skills are unmistakable, and so is her enthusiasm for sharing them. Her simple recipe calls for little more than flour and eggs, but making it well takes time. “I think that when you take the time to do that for someone else, it’s truly a sign of love,” Evertsen said. During a hands-on cooking class, the group made pasta fresca with ricotta cheese and pomodoro. Men and women of all ages stare at the chef as instruction begins, all thinking the same thing, “I can’t do this,” which she immediately addresses as nonsense. Pastamaking class participants celebrate their freshly made tortellini. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) Related Story At Novo Cucina Briarcliff, good things come to neighborhoods that wait July 16, 2026 As the class progresses and the intense kneading of the dough commences, smiles multiply and confidence builds. By the end of class, everyone is sampling their work.