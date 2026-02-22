Vegan Lentil Bolognese served on top of rigatoni is a smart, healthy meal. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Good and good for you Flavorful vegan Bolognese is a smart choice for brain health

Lentils are high in folate, a key nutrient in the production of neurotransmitters that may support mood and mental clarity. Cremini mushrooms deliver umami and may help cognitive function. Walnuts round out the trio, supplying omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential fats that help combat stress and inflammation.

Brain health is a hot topic in my kitchen, as I explore ingredients that might offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. I made this Vegan Lentil Bolognese recipe with a trio of superfoods that are good for your brain as well as your body.

This combination of toothsome lentils, meaty mushrooms and fat-rich walnuts mimics the texture and flavor of ground meat found in a traditional Bolognese recipe.

Does this speedy, plant-based Bolognese made with a jar of marinara taste like the traditional Italian sauce containing ground beef, pork and lamb that is slow-cooked for 5 or more hours? No, it does not. Is this plant-based version hearty and delicious with deep, bold flavor, and packed with good and good for your brain nutrients? Yes, it is, and that’s something to think about.

Vegan Lentil Bolognese

There are several colors of lentils, including red, green, brown and black. I prefer red lentils in this dish as they readily blend into the tomato sauce, but you may use any color in this protein-rich, tangy dish. Make certain to cook them until tender, but not overly soft.

No salt is added because jarred marinara sauce typically has a high sodium content; adjust as needed to taste.