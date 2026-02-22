Flavorful vegan Bolognese is a smart choice for brain health

Brain health is a hot topic in my kitchen, as I explore ingredients that might offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. I made this Vegan Lentil Bolognese recipe with a trio of superfoods that are good for your brain as well as your body.
Lentils are high in folate, a key nutrient in the production of neurotransmitters that may support mood and mental clarity. Cremini mushrooms deliver umami and may help cognitive function. Walnuts round out the trio, supplying omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential fats that help combat stress and inflammation.
This combination of toothsome lentils, meaty mushrooms and fat-rich walnuts mimics the texture and flavor of ground meat found in a traditional Bolognese recipe.
Does this speedy, plant-based Bolognese made with a jar of marinara taste like the traditional Italian sauce containing ground beef, pork and lamb that is slow-cooked for 5 or more hours? No, it does not. Is this plant-based version hearty and delicious with deep, bold flavor, and packed with good and good for your brain nutrients? Yes, it is, and that’s something to think about.
Vegan Lentil Bolognese
There are several colors of lentils, including red, green, brown and black. I prefer red lentils in this dish as they readily blend into the tomato sauce, but you may use any color in this protein-rich, tangy dish. Make certain to cook them until tender, but not overly soft.
No salt is added because jarred marinara sauce typically has a high sodium content; adjust as needed to taste.
- Make the sauce: In a large shallow skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, carrot and celery. Cook until the onion is soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the chopped mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are dry, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Add the marinara. Add the water to the emptied jar and recap with the lid. Shake to clean the jar. Add the marinara water to the skillet. Add the tomato paste, Italian seasoning, lentils and walnuts. Season with pepper. Stir to combine. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender and the mixture has thickened, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Cook the pasta: while the sauce simmers, bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender, about 10 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain the pasta and keep warm.
- Once the lentils are tender, taste and adjust the sauce for seasoning with pepper. Spoon the cooked pasta into warmed bowls, top with the sauce and serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 521 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 18 grams protein, 62 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, 10 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 601 milligrams sodium.