At Novo Cucina Briarcliff, good things come to neighborhoods that wait

The dessert menu is heavily focused on gelato, which is excellent and made in-house at the original Novo Cucina location. But don’t skip the panna cotta, another textbook dish that is elevated by a drizzle of remarkable balsamic so deeply flavored that it carries notes of coffee and chocolate.
It’s still early for the new Novo Cucina, but the restaurant is already working out some of the kinks. It might not be a creative powerhouse or award-circuit darling, but it could be a great neighborhood restaurant — the kind of place you can return to again and again.
Ullio dismissed the delayed opening as easily as he waved away my questions about the pacing of my meals.
“The important part is, where are you in three, four, five, 10 years down the line?” Ullio said. “That’s more important than the extra three to four months that you take to open.”
Novo Cucina looks poised to serve the neighborhood from its busy corner for years to come, which could explain its casual relationship with the clock; time doesn’t matter quite so much when you’re confident you have plenty of it.
The dessert menu is heavily focused on gelato, which is excellent and made in-house at the original Novo Cucina location. But don’t skip the panna cotta, another textbook dish that is elevated by a drizzle of remarkable balsamic so deeply flavored that it carries notes of coffee and chocolate.
It’s still early for the new Novo Cucina, but the restaurant is already working out some of the kinks. It might not be a creative powerhouse or award-circuit darling, but it could be a great neighborhood restaurant — the kind of place you can return to again and again.
Ullio dismissed the delayed opening as easily as he waved away my questions about the pacing of my meals.
“The important part is, where are you in three, four, five, 10 years down the line?” Ullio said. “That’s more important than the extra three to four months that you take to open.”
Novo Cucina looks poised to serve the neighborhood from its busy corner for years to come, which could explain its casual relationship with the clock; time doesn’t matter quite so much when you’re confident you have plenty of it.
Service: friendly and welcoming, occasionally showing inexperience
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: arancini; carciofi alla Giudia (fried Roman artichokes); Caesar salad; robiola e pesto pizza; capricciosa pizza; linguine del pescatore; lasagnette alla Bolognese; cappellacci con ricotta, prosciutto e spinaci; pesce al cartoccio; tagliata di manzo, gelato, panna cotta
Vegetarian dishes: Neapolitan focaccia, carciofi alla Giudia (fried Roman artichokes), mista salad, robiola fritta salad, caprese con burrata, risotto mantecato, margherita pizza, robiola e pesto pizza, vegetariana pizza, bianca pizza, gnocchi con pomodoro e panna, lasagnette alla vegetariana, tagliatelle ai funghi
Alcohol: full bar with a bit of extra focus on Italian spirits and wines
Price range: $50 to $100 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: free deck with complimentary valet offered
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, found on Resy
Outdoor dining: covered rooftop with fold-away windows
Takeout: yes, with online ordering available on website and Toast
Address, phone: 3078 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 678-823-1150
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
Service: friendly and welcoming, occasionally showing inexperience
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: arancini; carciofi alla Giudia (fried Roman artichokes); Caesar salad; robiola e pesto pizza; capricciosa pizza; linguine del pescatore; lasagnette alla Bolognese; cappellacci con ricotta, prosciutto e spinaci; pesce al cartoccio; tagliata di manzo, gelato, panna cotta
Vegetarian dishes: Neapolitan focaccia, carciofi alla Giudia (fried Roman artichokes), mista salad, robiola fritta salad, caprese con burrata, risotto mantecato, margherita pizza, robiola e pesto pizza, vegetariana pizza, bianca pizza, gnocchi con pomodoro e panna, lasagnette alla vegetariana, tagliatelle ai funghi
Alcohol: full bar with a bit of extra focus on Italian spirits and wines
Price range: $50 to $100 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: free deck with complimentary valet offered
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, found on Resy
Outdoor dining: covered rooftop with fold-away windows
Takeout: yes, with online ordering available on website and Toast
Address, phone: 3078 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 678-823-1150
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.