At Novo Cucina Briarcliff, good things come to neighborhoods that wait

Servers use a handheld system to key in orders, and they often hover silently at the table for an awkward period of time as they punch in each diner’s choices. Meanwhile, the kitchen seems to pump out dishes within seconds of an order being placed. Those who want to luxuriate over appetizers and cocktails should wait to order their main courses until they’re truly ready.

I suggested to Ullio that both issues could easily be mitigated by a simple change: Have the servers write down each diner’s order, then key it in after leaving the table. The experienced restaurateur disagreed — the extra step might introduce more errors into their service, Ullio said, and he would always rather have the kitchen work too fast than too slow.

“A few people might complain if the dishes come too fast,” Ullio said, “But everyone complains if they come out too slow.”

Ullio expects the servers to improve their speed and meal pacing as they gain experience, and he hopes to have many repeat customers who will learn to order with their own rhythm.

Servers use a handheld system to key in orders, and they often hover silently at the table for an awkward period of time as they punch in each diner’s choices. Meanwhile, the kitchen seems to pump out dishes within seconds of an order being placed. Those who want to luxuriate over appetizers and cocktails should wait to order their main courses until they’re truly ready.

I suggested to Ullio that both issues could easily be mitigated by a simple change: Have the servers write down each diner’s order, then key it in after leaving the table. The experienced restaurateur disagreed — the extra step might introduce more errors into their service, Ullio said, and he would always rather have the kitchen work too fast than too slow.

“A few people might complain if the dishes come too fast,” Ullio said, “But everyone complains if they come out too slow.”