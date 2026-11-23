Aging in Atlanta This Georgia chef keeps reinventing himself, one kitchen at a time Jay Swift’s 30-year culinary career leads to a new chapter in Fayetteville. Share The interior of Prologue Dining & Drinks at Trilith Guesthouse in Fayetteville, Georgia, where chef Jay Swift recently took over as executive chef. Swift has more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, with positions at several prominent Atlanta restaurants. (Photo contributed by Trilith Guesthouse)

AJC By Elizabeth Green – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago

At age 14, Jay Swift was already finding his way in the kitchen, slinging carryout seafood in his native Baltimore. More than three decades later, his career is still evolving. Now the longtime chef is bringing his experience, love of seafood and Southern influences to a new role as executive chef at Trilith Guesthouse in Fayetteville. At Prologue Dining & Drinks, the boutique hotel’s restaurant, Swift has created a story-themed menu that reflects the many chapters of his culinary career. Leadership and sacrifice Following his first gig, Swift worked in other Baltimore kitchens, eventually training under James Beard Award winners Lydia Shire and Bob Kinkead — all before the age of 30.

Chef Jay Swift has spent more than three decades in the culinary industry, building a career that has taken him from Baltimore to kitchens across Atlanta and now to his latest role in Fayetteville. (Photo provided by Hayworth PR) “Those experiences helped shape not only my cooking style, but also my approach to leadership and the restaurant business,” Swift told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve also been fortunate to lead some incredible teams throughout my career. Having talented, committed people around you makes the long hours easier and reminds you that success in this industry is never the work of just one person.” But a career in restaurants also comes with a price: long hours and time away from family. “The restaurant industry requires an incredible amount of commitment. Over the years, there have been plenty of 60-plus-hour weeks spent on my feet in a hot kitchen, along with weekends and holidays away from my family,” he said. “That sacrifice can take a toll, but building something successful requires a level of dedication that not everyone is willing to make.” “Those experiences helped shape not only my cooking style, but also my approach to leadership and the restaurant business,” Swift told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve also been fortunate to lead some incredible teams throughout my career. Having talented, committed people around you makes the long hours easier and reminds you that success in this industry is never the work of just one person.” But a career in restaurants also comes with a price: long hours and time away from family. “The restaurant industry requires an incredible amount of commitment. Over the years, there have been plenty of 60-plus-hour weeks spent on my feet in a hot kitchen, along with weekends and holidays away from my family,” he said. “That sacrifice can take a toll, but building something successful requires a level of dedication that not everyone is willing to make.” The long road forward After high school, Swift briefly pursued an English degree. He loved literature, but the prospect of becoming a teacher didn’t appeal to him. Then he learned about a German chef who was preparing to open his own restaurant, and Swift saw another path forward. Swift instead joined a three-year apprenticeship program with the American Culinary Federation working five days a week under a professional chef. Meanwhile, he took supplemental classes in food cost management and sanitation. Related Story ATL50 returns: Mujō is No. 1 again. See Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants. November 19, 2026 The experience gave him a foundation in both the craft and business of running a restaurant.

After completing his apprenticeship, Swift joined a small French restaurant. When the head chef left, Swift followed him to the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., gaining experience in a much larger operation.

A couple of years later, he joined chef Bob Kinkead, who had opened his own restaurant in Washington. Kinkead would become one of the influential mentors in Swift’s career. Swift says he was essentially creating his own version of a modern-day career strategy, seeking out the chefs and restaurants he wanted to learn from. “I tell kids now to just make a list of the 10 best restaurants you can; look it up, Google who the 10 best chefs are and send a resume to all of them,” he said. Moving south After the death of his father, Swift returned to Baltimore to be near family. He began working for a Renaissance Hotels, which sent him to New York City to run a hotel in Times Square.

But the cost of living in New York eventually prompted another move. He answered a newspaper ad for an executive chef position at South City Kitchen in Atlanta and headed south in 1997.

The move would becoming a defining chapter in his career. Since then, he has worked at several notable Atlanta-area restaurants, including 4th & Swift and Noble Fin. Related Story They planned to retire in Sicily. Instead, they brought Italy to Georgia. November 17, 2026 Swift remembers that some of his early jobs came with tough management, low pay and long, physically demanding hours. But the creative side of cooking kept him moving through kitchens. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking, working with my hands, being on my feet. I was never sitting,” Swift shared. “I want to be creative. I love making people happy. Over the years, Swift has created countless menus and prepared complex dishes, but one recipe has remained a constant: the crab cakes he first learned to make as a teenager.

That connection to where he started also comes through when Swift talks about what it takes to build a lasting career.