At the top of this year’s rankings is a familiar name. Mujō, the Michelin-starred omakase restaurant in West Midtown, once again earned the No. 1 spot.

The top 3 restaurants in the 2026 ATL50

Mujō — Mujō remains Atlanta’s best restaurant, balancing fabulous food with impeccable service. — Henri Hollis At Midtown’s Lazy Betty, chef Ron Hsu’s exquisite tasting menu comes with hospitality that makes you feel cherished. — Monti Carlo Chef Jason Liang’s lively omakase counter, O by Brush, feels like a celebration of sushi. — Henri Hollis

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Why Mujō remains No. 1

Here’s what the AJC’s ATL50 critics said about the top-ranked restaurant:

It's no surprise that Mujō remains at the top of the ATL50; the levels of attention to detail, obsessive ingredient sourcing and warm hospitality have not declined. It's the West Midtown omakase counter's evolution that makes it so impressive. With executive sushi chef Tomoyuki Hayashi making each delicate piece of nigiri, the menu has expanded and the meal feels more indulgent. Pieces of meltingly tender grilled tuna the texture of wagyu wrap around two soft-boiled quail eggs; kinmedai collars are gorgeously deep-fried, the rich, well-seasoned breading contrasting with the clean, flaky fish. Mujō is no longer new or novel — it's simply excellent in every way. Henri Hollis Henri Hollis

We got a rare look inside the restaurant before service begins. Before service, Mujō’s chefs and service staff review ingredients, discuss pairings and prepare for an evening where precision is expected at every step.