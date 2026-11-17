At the top of this year’s rankings is a familiar name. Mujō, the Michelin-starred omakase restaurant in West Midtown, once again earned the No. 1 spot.
The top 3 restaurants in the 2026 ATL50
- Mujō — Mujō remains Atlanta’s best restaurant, balancing fabulous food with impeccable service. — Henri Hollis
- At Midtown’s Lazy Betty, chef Ron Hsu’s exquisite tasting menu comes with hospitality that makes you feel cherished. — Monti Carlo
- Chef Jason Liang’s lively omakase counter, O by Brush, feels like a celebration of sushi. — Henri Hollis
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Why Mujō remains No. 1
Here’s what the AJC’s ATL50 critics said about the top-ranked restaurant:
It's no surprise that Mujō remains at the top of the ATL50; the levels of attention to detail, obsessive ingredient sourcing and warm hospitality have not declined. It's the West Midtown omakase counter's evolution that makes it so impressive. With executive sushi chef Tomoyuki Hayashi making each delicate piece of nigiri, the menu has expanded and the meal feels more indulgent. Pieces of meltingly tender grilled tuna the texture of wagyu wrap around two soft-boiled quail eggs; kinmedai collars are gorgeously deep-fried, the rich, well-seasoned breading contrasting with the clean, flaky fish. Mujō is no longer new or novel — it's simply excellent in every way.
We got a rare look inside the restaurant before service begins. Before service, Mujō’s chefs and service staff review ingredients, discuss pairings and prepare for an evening where precision is expected at every step.
“Everybody knows their job and what needs to be done and done to the highest standard,” the team notes during a pre-service meeting.
The restaurant’s name, Mujō, translates to “impermanence,” a concept that shapes the guest experience.
“We want to capture that every day is unique,” staff explain. “Each set of guests is unique. Each fish is one of a kind.”
The guide praises executive sushi chef Tomoyuki Hayashi’s evolving omakase experience and highlights everything from delicately prepared nigiri to richly flavored specialty courses that demonstrate why Mujo continues to set the standard for fine dining in Atlanta.
But ATL50 is not simply a list of luxury restaurants.
The guide was built to reflect the full range of how Atlanta eats, from destination dining experiences to beloved neighborhood staples.
That’s why the judging process focuses on a set of standards designed to compare every restaurant fairly, regardless of price point or style.
The guide praises executive sushi chef Tomoyuki Hayashi’s evolving omakase experience and highlights everything from delicately prepared nigiri to richly flavored specialty courses that demonstrate why Mujo continues to set the standard for fine dining in Atlanta.
But ATL50 is not simply a list of luxury restaurants.
The guide was built to reflect the full range of how Atlanta eats, from destination dining experiences to beloved neighborhood staples.
That’s why the judging process focuses on a set of standards designed to compare every restaurant fairly, regardless of price point or style.
How the ATL50 panel evaluated Atlanta’s best restaurants
Editor’s note: The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
How do you evaluate a restaurant to determine whether it belongs on ATL50?
Monti Carlo, AJC food and dining editor: The four pillars that we’re using to evaluate every restaurant we visit are food, service, value and menu.
Monti Carlo: When it comes to the changes I made to the methodology, I followed what I consider the gold standard: Michelin. Michelin focuses primarily on what’s on the plate.
Henri Hollis, AJC restaurant critic: Food is the foundation of any restaurant experience.
Monti Carlo: The reason we removed beverages as a judging pillar is that not every restaurant has the resources to build a significant beverage program. Obtaining licenses and maintaining those programs can be expensive, and we didn’t want that to eliminate certain restaurants from consideration.
Candy Hom, ATL50 panelist: For many cultures and dining traditions, the food is the primary focus and everything else comes second.
Monti Carlo: I love our fine-dining restaurants, but I also love a great neighborhood spot in a strip mall that’s serving incredible food on a paper plate.
Monti Carlo: That’s what ATL50 is about.
Sam Flemming, ATL50 panelist: It’s a list for every kind of dining experience. Sometimes you want a special occasion meal. Sometimes you want barbecue.
Olivia Wakim, AJC reporter: People will spend their money at a restaurant with very little service if the food is good enough.
Monti Carlo: The most important goal of this list is providing a true look at how Atlanta eats.
Monti Carlo: The reason we removed beverages as a judging pillar is that not every restaurant has the resources to build a significant beverage program. Obtaining licenses and maintaining those programs can be expensive, and we didn’t want that to eliminate certain restaurants from consideration.
Candy Hom, ATL50 panelist: For many cultures and dining traditions, the food is the primary focus and everything else comes second.
Monti Carlo: I love our fine-dining restaurants, but I also love a great neighborhood spot in a strip mall that’s serving incredible food on a paper plate.
Monti Carlo: That’s what ATL50 is about.
Sam Flemming, ATL50 panelist: It’s a list for every kind of dining experience. Sometimes you want a special occasion meal. Sometimes you want barbecue.
Olivia Wakim, AJC reporter: People will spend their money at a restaurant with very little service if the food is good enough.
Monti Carlo: The most important goal of this list is providing a true look at how Atlanta eats.