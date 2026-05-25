5:30 Challenge

A few tricks turn ground turkey into flavor-packed smash burgers

These healthier options only need a smidge more attention than ground beef patties.
You don’t have to stick to ground beef for smash burgers. If you’re looking for a slightly healthier option, turkey works just as well. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
You don’t have to stick to ground beef for smash burgers. If you’re looking for a slightly healthier option, turkey works just as well. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
11 minutes ago

There’s a reason smash burgers are so popular. In addition to being packed with deep-brown umami flavor, they’re easy and super quick to cook. No need to worry about the meat’s internal temperature; the browned exterior, not a rosy red center, is the point. And you don’t have to stick to ground beef for smash burgers. If you’re looking for a slightly healthier option, turkey smash burgers work just as well. You will just need to take a bit more care in their preparation to ensure success.

What’s the best turkey for smash burgers?

Just like ground beef, ground turkey is available in varying fat levels. Lean ground turkey (otherwise called 99% lean ground turkey) is made of ground turkey breast and is prone to drying out. It’s not the best choice for burgers. Look instead for meat labeled simply “ground turkey,” or 93% lean ground turkey. This is made from a blend of cuts and contains more dark meat, which will give your burgers a more robust flavor and moist texture.

How to smash turkey patties without sticking

Because ground turkey is relatively lean compared to beef, it needs a bit more encouragement to come free from the skillet. You can use any large skillet you have — cast iron, stainless steel and nonstick skillets all work, but you’ll need an extra minute of cook time with a nonstick skillet.

Make sure to properly heat the pan and give it a good slick of oil. Wait for the oil to shimmer like the top of a breezy pond before adding the meat. Place a square of parchment paper between the meat in the skillet and a large flat spatula. Press down against the meat to form a thin patty. The parchment will allow you to press as hard as needed without worrying about the spatula sticking.

Finally, let the burger patties cook until well-browned before salting the meat or attempting to flip them. Salt draws moisture out of the meat, which can cause it to steam instead of brown. The brown crust that forms on the bottom of the burger allows it to lift off the skillet and — critically — adds lip-smacking umami to the burger.

Assemble burger buns and toppings before cooking the patties

Since smash burgers are so thin, they cool down quickly. It’s best to serve them as soon as possible. To do so, toast the burger buns and assemble the toppings before heating the skillet for the burgers. That way, you can add the patties straight from the skillet to the buns and serve as soon as all the patties are cooked.

Add the turkey burger patties straight from the skillet to the buns, already assembled with toppings, and serve as soon as possible. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Add the turkey burger patties straight from the skillet to the buns, already assembled with toppings, and serve as soon as possible. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

Turkey Smash Burgers

  1. Heat the broiler to high with a rack placed 6 to 8 inches from the heating element. When the broiler is hot, place the buns on the rack, cut-side up, and broil until golden brown, 30 to 90 seconds. Transfer the buns, still cut-side up, to a platter or four serving plates. Turn off the broiler.
  2. Spread the toppings of your choice on both sides of each bun. Add ¼ cup lettuce to one half of each bun. Set aside while cooking the burgers.
  3. Cut two sheets of parchment paper into 8- to 9-inch squares. Divide the turkey into four equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball.
  4. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add one ball of turkey to one side of the skillet. Place a parchment square on top, then use a wide, flat spatula to press the turkey into a patty about ¼-inch thick. Remove the parchment square. Repeat with a second turkey ball. Cook, undisturbed, until the bottoms are well-browned and juices are bubbling through the top of the patties, 2 minutes in a cast iron or stainless steel skillet or 3 minutes in a nonstick skillet. Season each patty with ¼ teaspoon salt, then flip. Add two slices of cheese to each patty. Cook until the cheese is melted, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer each patty to a bottom bun.
  5. Wipe out the skillet and repeat with the remaining oil, turkey, salt and cheese.
  6. Place the top half of each bun on top of the burgers and serve immediately.

Serves 4.

About the Author

Kate Williams

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