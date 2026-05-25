A few tricks turn ground turkey into flavor-packed smash burgers

You don’t have to stick to ground beef for smash burgers. If you’re looking for a slightly healthier option, turkey works just as well. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

Just like ground beef, ground turkey is available in varying fat levels. Lean ground turkey (otherwise called 99% lean ground turkey) is made of ground turkey breast and is prone to drying out. It’s not the best choice for burgers. Look instead for meat labeled simply “ground turkey,” or 93% lean ground turkey. This is made from a blend of cuts and contains more dark meat, which will give your burgers a more robust flavor and moist texture.

There’s a reason smash burgers are so popular. In addition to being packed with deep-brown umami flavor, they’re easy and super quick to cook. No need to worry about the meat’s internal temperature; the browned exterior, not a rosy red center, is the point. And you don’t have to stick to ground beef for smash burgers. If you’re looking for a slightly healthier option, turkey smash burgers work just as well. You will just need to take a bit more care in their preparation to ensure success.

How to smash turkey patties without sticking

Because ground turkey is relatively lean compared to beef, it needs a bit more encouragement to come free from the skillet. You can use any large skillet you have — cast iron, stainless steel and nonstick skillets all work, but you’ll need an extra minute of cook time with a nonstick skillet.

Make sure to properly heat the pan and give it a good slick of oil. Wait for the oil to shimmer like the top of a breezy pond before adding the meat. Place a square of parchment paper between the meat in the skillet and a large flat spatula. Press down against the meat to form a thin patty. The parchment will allow you to press as hard as needed without worrying about the spatula sticking.

Finally, let the burger patties cook until well-browned before salting the meat or attempting to flip them. Salt draws moisture out of the meat, which can cause it to steam instead of brown. The brown crust that forms on the bottom of the burger allows it to lift off the skillet and — critically — adds lip-smacking umami to the burger.

Assemble burger buns and toppings before cooking the patties

Since smash burgers are so thin, they cool down quickly. It’s best to serve them as soon as possible. To do so, toast the burger buns and assemble the toppings before heating the skillet for the burgers. That way, you can add the patties straight from the skillet to the buns and serve as soon as all the patties are cooked.