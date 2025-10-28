Innovative app targets rising financial fraud against seniors

A new facet of Greenlight debuted in May 2025 — Family Shield, a subscription plan designed to help protect aging loved ones from financial fraud and personal safety threats. (Greenlight)

After a recent survey, Jennifer Seitz, director of education at Greenlight, said. “Financial literacy is one of the most challenging skills to teach children and teens, because parents often feel that they lack the tools to oversee or educate their own children on skills they may not have learned from their own parents or had access to when they were younger.”

When developing the app, the co-founders, who were parents themselves, believed there had to be an easier way to navigate financial literacy in the digital age. Their company and services have continued to evolve over the years and started when their kids were in elementary school. As their children got older, they watched how their kids approached money management — saving, budgeting and even investing, starting with as little as one dollar — so that teens could learn this skill confidently.

The launch comes amid new data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Report, which found that fraud losses among Americans aged 60 and above surged 43%, reaching $4.88 billion in 2022. Family Shield will address this crisis with new tools tailored for those in the “sandwich generation,” who manage and care for both their children and aging parents.

