Innovative app targets rising financial fraud against seniors

After a recent survey, Jennifer Seitz, director of education at Greenlight, said. “Financial literacy is one of the most challenging skills to teach children and teens, because parents often feel that they lack the tools to oversee or educate their own children on skills they may not have learned from their own parents or had access to when they were younger.”
When developing the app, the co-founders, who were parents themselves, believed there had to be an easier way to navigate financial literacy in the digital age. Their company and services have continued to evolve over the years and started when their kids were in elementary school. As their children got older, they watched how their kids approached money management — saving, budgeting and even investing, starting with as little as one dollar — so that teens could learn this skill confidently.
A new facet of Greenlight debuted in May 2025 — Family Shield, a subscription plan designed to help protect aging loved ones from financial fraud and personal safety threats.
The launch comes amid new data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Report, which found that fraud losses among Americans aged 60 and above surged 43%, reaching $4.88 billion in 2022. Family Shield will address this crisis with new tools tailored for those in the “sandwich generation,” who manage and care for both their children and aging parents.
After a recent survey, Jennifer Seitz, director of education at Greenlight, said. “Financial literacy is one of the most challenging skills to teach children and teens, because parents often feel that they lack the tools to oversee or educate their own children on skills they may not have learned from their own parents or had access to when they were younger.”
When developing the app, the co-founders, who were parents themselves, believed there had to be an easier way to navigate financial literacy in the digital age. Their company and services have continued to evolve over the years and started when their kids were in elementary school. As their children got older, they watched how their kids approached money management — saving, budgeting and even investing, starting with as little as one dollar — so that teens could learn this skill confidently.
A new facet of Greenlight debuted in May 2025 — Family Shield, a subscription plan designed to help protect aging loved ones from financial fraud and personal safety threats.
The launch comes amid new data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Report, which found that fraud losses among Americans aged 60 and above surged 43%, reaching $4.88 billion in 2022. Family Shield will address this crisis with new tools tailored for those in the “sandwich generation,” who manage and care for both their children and aging parents.
While helping older relatives maintain autonomy and financial independence, Greenlight’s Family Shield offers an additional layer of protection and peace of mind.
You may think you or your parents are too savvy to get scammed, but the reality is that fraudsters would not be so consistently persistent if the scams were not successful. As scammers get more sophisticated, our elderly population becomes more vulnerable.
Family Shield is meant to be a collaborative approach to handling family finances, while caregivers do not need to have access to all of their relatives’ banking information. Greenlight’s technology fosters a sense of safety for the entire family group while also preserving the independence and autonomy of elderly family members.
While helping older relatives maintain autonomy and financial independence, Greenlight’s Family Shield offers an additional layer of protection and peace of mind.
You may think you or your parents are too savvy to get scammed, but the reality is that fraudsters would not be so consistently persistent if the scams were not successful. As scammers get more sophisticated, our elderly population becomes more vulnerable.
Family Shield is meant to be a collaborative approach to handling family finances, while caregivers do not need to have access to all of their relatives’ banking information. Greenlight’s technology fosters a sense of safety for the entire family group while also preserving the independence and autonomy of elderly family members.
CEO and cofounder Tim Sheehan told us, “My father-in-law was a victim of a tech support scam. He accidentally clicked on something that installed malware on his computer. A pop-up appeared claiming he needed tech support, and when he clicked it, he was directed to scammers posing as legitimate technicians. The scammers had convinced him to buy gift cards, and he had bought the gift cards and was about to give the gift card information to the scammers when he called me, and I immediately told him this was a scam.”