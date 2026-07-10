Food & Dining Easy peach curd recipe: How to make it and 12 ways to use it Learn how to make silky peach curd with fresh Georgia peaches, plus how to store it, freeze it and what to serve it with. Breakfast, but make it dessert: Spoon sweet peach curd over a creamy yogurt granola bowl. (Monti Carlo/AJC)

By Monti Carlo 14 minutes ago Share

Georgia peaches don’t need much help. At the height of summer, they’re sweet enough to eat as is and juicy enough to star in cobblers, crisps and pies. But one of the easiest and most delicious ways to preserve the flavor of fresh Georgia peaches is a recipe you may have never tried: peach curd. Similar to lemon curd, though not as tart, peach curd transforms ripe peaches into a silky spread with a rich, buttery texture and bright fruit flavor. Spread it over a warm biscuit, spoon it onto vanilla ice cream or brush it over roasted chicken as a sweet-tart glaze.

What is peach curd? Peach curd is a smooth fruit spread made by gently cooking fresh peach puree with eggs, butter, sugar and lemon juice until thick and silky. Think of it as the peachy cousin to lemon curd. Unlike jam, which relies on fruit and pectin for its texture, curd gets its richness from eggs and butter. The result falls somewhere between a custard and a spread. It’s luxurious enough for dessert but versatile enough for savory dishes. What does peach curd taste like? Peach curd tastes like Georgia summer in a jar. The flavor is intensely peachy, with just enough lemon to brighten the fruit without competing with it. Butter gives the curd richness, while the eggs create a smooth, velvety texture. The result is sweet, fragrant and unmistakably peach. Pro tip: Score the bottom of a peach with a small x, boil for 10 seconds, and plunge in cool water for effortless peeling.

12 ways to use peach curd One batch of peach curd can carry you from breakfast through dinner, with plenty of sweet and savory uses.

Spread peach curd over warm biscuits, toast, English muffins or flaky croissants. Use it in place of syrup on pancakes, waffles or French toast. Swirl it into Greek yogurt for a breakfast that tastes like peak peach season. Use it as a silky filling for layer cakes, cupcakes and tart shells. Spoon it over pound cake. Drizzle it over vanilla ice cream. Mix it into cheesecake batter before baking. Fold it into whipped cream. Dollop it over fresh berries to turn them into a summery dessert. Serve it on a cheese board alongside. Spread it on a turkey-and-Brie sandwich. Brush it over roasted chicken or grilled pork during the last few minutes of cooking for a glossy, sweet-tart glaze. The easiest way to peel peaches is by using the blanch and shock method, which makes the skins slide right off. (Monti Carlo/AJC) Can you freeze peach curd? Yes. Peach curd freezes well for up to three months. Store it in an airtight freezer-safe container, leaving a little room at the top for expansion. Thaw it overnight in the fridge, not at room temperature. Skip thawing it on the counter, which can cause bacteria to grow quickly and can cause the egg and butter mixture to split. How long does peach curd last? Because peach curd contains eggs and butter, it should always be refrigerated. Store it in an airtight container, and your homemade peach curd will keep for about one week. Can you can peach curd? No, you shouldn’t can peach curd. Because fruit curds contain eggs and butter, they are not considered safe for home water-bath canning. Refrigeration or freezing are the safest ways to preserve them.

Can you make peach curd with frozen peaches? Yes. Frozen peaches work well because they’ll be pureed. Thaw them first. Drain off any excess liquid before measuring them for the recipe. Avoid peaches packed in heavy syrup, which can make the finished curd overly sweet. How do you know when peach curd is done? Peach curd is ready when it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Dip a metal spoon into the curd. Swipe your finger over the back of the spoon through the curd. If the line stays clean and the curd doesn’t immediately run back together, it’s ready. The curd will thicken further as it cools. Peach curd is easy to make and comes together with just a handful of ingredients. (Monti Carlo/AJC) Tips for making the best peach curd A few simple techniques make all the difference. Use ripe, fragrant Georgia peaches.

Puree the peaches until completely smooth.

Cook the curd over a double boiler for gentle, even heat.

Whisk constantly to prevent the eggs from scrambling.

Remove the curd from the heat as soon as it coats the back of a spoon.

Strain it through a fine-mesh sieve for an extra-silky finish.

Chill completely before serving.

Whisk peach curd constantly until it thickens enough to coat the back of. a spoon. (Monti Carlo/AJC) Homemade Georgia Peach Curd Ripe peaches do the heavy lifting in this recipe, so use the most fragrant fruit you can find. If your peaches are especially sweet, the lemon won’t stand out in the finished curd. Reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe to 1/2 cup and add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice. Its acidity brightens the fruit and balances the richness of the eggs and butter. The result is smooth, intensely peachy and versatile enough to enjoy all week. Cooking the curd in a double boiler over gently simmering water takes a little longer, but it heats the eggs gradually, making them less likely to scramble and producing a smoother, silkier curd. Ingredients 1 cup peeled, fresh or frozen peaches, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (4 tablespoons if the peaches are very sweet)

3/4 cup granulated sugar (use 1/2 cup if peaches are very sweet)

3 large eggs, at room temperature

3 large egg yolks, at room temperature

8 tablespoons salted butter, cut into cubes Directions Fill a large bowl halfway with ice and set it aside. Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water and bring it to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Place a medium heatproof bowl over the saucepan, making sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. If it does, throw out some of the water in the saucepan. Remove the bowl and set it aside. Add the peaches to a blender and puree until smooth. In the heatproof bowl, whisk together the peach puree, lemon juice, sugar, eggs and egg yolks until well combined. Place the bowl over the saucepan of gently simmering water. Cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 20 minutes. Do not allow the curd to boil. Remove the bowl from the heat and whisk in the butter a few pieces at a time until completely melted and incorporated. For an extra-silky curd, strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl. Set the bowl over the prepared ice bath. Whisk until the curd cools. Transfer the curd to airtight containers. Press plastic wrap onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate and serve once chilled.