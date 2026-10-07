Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms clash over National Guard, federal role in Georgia elections
A tense exchange over election security took center stage as Georgia gubernatorial candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson debated the National Guard, federal oversight and confidence in the state's election system. Jackson pushed back on claims that he called for National Guard involvement in the election and said he sees no current need for a federal investigation. The debate comes as questions over Georgia election security and voting oversight continue to shape the race ahead of the midterms. Courtesy: Atlanta News First/WANF
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