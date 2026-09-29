What the Braves need to do to win the Wild Card Series

The postseason is here, and the Braves' road to October glory starts with their biggest rival. The Atlanta Braves open the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies at Truist Park with everything on the line. AJC Braves beat writer Chad Bishop breaks down the key matchups, the players who could decide Game 1 and what Atlanta needs to do to take control of the series. Will the Braves turn an NL East title into a deep playoff run, or will Philadelphia spoil October in Atlanta? Watch our full postseason preview and follow along throughout the series. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

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