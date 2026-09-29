What the Braves need to do to win the Wild Card Series
The postseason is here, and the Braves' road to October glory starts with their biggest rival. The Atlanta Braves open the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies at Truist Park with everything on the line. AJC Braves beat writer Chad Bishop breaks down the key matchups, the players who could decide Game 1 and what Atlanta needs to do to take control of the series. Will the Braves turn an NL East title into a deep playoff run, or will Philadelphia spoil October in Atlanta? Watch our full postseason preview and follow along throughout the series. Presented by Kroger. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
What makes selvedge denim so special?
Why are people paying hundreds for selvedge denim? We visit a Georgia mill using 80-year-old looms to find out. Credit: AJC
Can Democratic Socialism expand beyond metro Atlanta?
As democratic socialism becomes a larger political force in Georgia, Atlanta DSA co-chair Bryan Ramirez says the movement is looking beyond its metro area base.
Ask Atlanta: Does ‘Made in America’ still matter to shoppers?
Only 3% of clothing Americans buy today is made in the U.S. So we asked Atlanta: Does "Made in America" still matter? Credits: AJC | Louis L. Louft
Only true Hillman scholars will ace this ‘A Different World’ quiz
We put AJC managing editor and resident "A Different World" expert Janel Davis to the test. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr / AJC | tvONE | Getty Images