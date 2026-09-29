Lonnie Ali reflects on Muhammad Ali’s legacy as Olympic torch relay begins
Lonnie Ali reflects on Muhammad Ali’s unforgettable 1996 Olympic moment in Atlanta, when he held the torch steady despite a mechanical delay and inspired millions watching around the world. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
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AJC | 1 hour ago
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