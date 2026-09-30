How Atlanta became the new home for ‘Shark Tank’ and other game shows

"Shark Tank" has left Hollywood for Atlanta. The hit ABC show is among a growing number of game shows filming in Georgia, drawn in part by the state’s production tax credits. From "Press Your Luck" to "Celebrity Family Feud", Atlanta is becoming a bigger destination for TV production and entrepreneurship. Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Tyler Perry Studios | Sony Pictures Television | ABC | Fox | Getty | Los Angeles Times | Official Black Wall Street | Rodney Ho/AJC

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