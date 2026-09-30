How Atlanta became the new home for ‘Shark Tank’ and other game shows
"Shark Tank" has left Hollywood for Atlanta. The hit ABC show is among a growing number of game shows filming in Georgia, drawn in part by the state’s production tax credits. From "Press Your Luck" to "Celebrity Family Feud", Atlanta is becoming a bigger destination for TV production and entrepreneurship. Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Tyler Perry Studios | Sony Pictures Television | ABC | Fox | Getty | Los Angeles Times | Official Black Wall Street | Rodney Ho/AJC
America once made most of the clothes Americans wore. So what happened?
How did American-made clothing fall off? Credits: Video by Fraser Jones | Jordan Pettiford, Javier Loarte, Austin Andries for the AJC, Sources: AJC | Getty
Georgia governor's race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on health care
Where do Bottoms and Jackson stand on Medicaid expansion and health care access? Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | CSPAN | Riley Bunch / AJC
How to get perfectly crispy chicken wings in the oven
Crispy baked wings don't need a fryer to deliver big flavor and crunch.
What makes selvedge denim so special?
Why are people paying hundreds for selvedge denim? We visit a Georgia mill using 80-year-old looms to find out. Credit: AJC